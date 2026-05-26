Hà Nội enhances inspection to ensure smooth E10 biofuel rollout

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's market management forces will coordinate with relevant agencies to strengthen inspections and supervision of petrol business activities in the capital when the nationwide mandatory rollout of E10 biofuel takes effect from June 1 this year.

According to the Hà Nội Market Management Department, the inspections are aimed at preventing speculation and fraud during the transition to E10 biofuel – a low-level blend composed of 10 per cent ethanol and 90 per cent gasoline.

Inspections will focus on preventing sales of the wrong type of fuel, violations regarding quality and measurement, arbitrarily ceasing sales without justifiable reasons or actions that risk destabilising the market.

Aside from strengthening management, Hà Nội authorities also advise consumers to promptly report any violations, such as selling the wrong type of fuel, failure to display prices, quality fraud or arbitrarily ceasing sales.

To ensure the transition proceeds according to schedule, the city department has also asked that petrol businesses proactively inspect and upgrade their technical infrastructure systems, such as storage tanks, pumps and related equipment, to be ready for the sale of E10 gasoline.

The transition must be implemented synchronously to avoid affecting the fuel supply for production and consumption needs in the area.

In addition, petrol retailers are required to fully comply with regulations on product quality, measurement, price listing and public display of fuel types in the sales area.

The retailers must not take advantage of the transition period to speculate, hoard goods, create artificial shortages or illegally increase prices, affecting consumer rights, the department noted.

Previously, the Ministry of Industry and Trade had requested local departments of Industry and Trade nationwide to strengthen communication about the roadmap for switching to E10 fuel, while also monitoring and urging petrol retailers to promptly complete the technical infrastructure, ensuring that the implementation proceeds on schedule and does not disrupt the supply on the market. — BIZHUB/VNS