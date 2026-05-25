Vinhomes allows customers to buy homes with gold

HÀ NỘI — Vinhomes officially launched a programme to support customers using gold for real estate transactions on Monday.

The initiative aims to turn idle gold held by the public into active capital that contributes to economic growth.

In cooperation with jewellery and precious metals companies, the programme will be implemented over five years to ensure maximum protection of customers’ rights and asset values.

It also guarantees the option to convert real estate back into gold if customers wish.

After five years, depending on market conditions and individual needs, customers may either continue holding the property or receive an amount equivalent to 110 per cent of the gold originally converted to purchase the property, which effectively provides a 10 per cent return on the gold.

To participate in the programme, customers must have owned the gold before Monday.

The value of the converted gold must cover at least 80 per cent of the home’s value, while the remaining amount may be paid in cash and converted into gold at the transaction date.

During participation in the programme, customers are allowed to transfer the sales contract or the property itself, and the transferee will inherit the programme benefits. Vinhomes and the precious metals companies will support all related procedures. — VNS