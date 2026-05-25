NA’s sci-tech-environment committee must act as role model in digital transformation: Top legislator

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday urged the NA’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment to become a model digital body, operating in a paperless and data-driven manner.

He was speaking during a working session with the committee on key tasks on Monday.

He called on the committee to coordinate with the NA Office and other committees to build shared specialised digital database systems serving NA activities and integrate advanced AI technologies into information systems to support deputies.

The committee has also been tasked with standardising and connecting legislative appraisal data and post-supervision recommendation monitoring data.

Mẫn praised the committee’s efforts since the start of the 16th-tenure National Assembly, particularly its role in translating Party resolutions on science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation into legislation and policy.

The committee has participated in the appraisal and drafting of more than 30 laws and resolutions, while overseeing major issues affecting socio-economic development and people’s lives, including urban air pollution, water security, climate change, energy transition, food safety and the application of science and technology in daily life.

The committee has also taken the lead in implementing digital literacy for all and digital NA movements, with the use of digital signatures and online document processing reaching an almost universal rate.

The NA chairman stressed the need to renew legislative thinking with a more strategic vision and more innovative and proactive approaches.

In addition to advising on policy formulation, the committee must also supervise how those policies are implemented and assess whether they are effective and appropriate, he said.

Noting that the National Assembly has recently passed a number of laws related to science and technology development and innovation, including the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation, the Law on Digital Technology Industry and the Law on Artificial Intelligence, the top legislator asked the committee to focus on monitoring the implementation of these laws, the issuance of decrees and circulars guiding their enforcement and whether implementation is being carried out smoothly from the central to local levels.

To ensure effective and accurate supervision, the committee should establish monthly, quarterly and annual oversight programmes while intensifying regular monitoring of pressing issues of concern to the public and voters, he said.

Mẫn also called for improvements to institutions governing science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, while removing legal bottlenecks.

Following the ongoing comprehensive review of legal normative documents, the committee was urged to examine laws and resolutions under its responsibility and promptly propose amendments to regulations that are contradictory, overlapping, outdated or no longer suitable.

The committee should continue studying and coordinating the refinement of key draft laws related to digital technology, the digital economy and innovation, he said.

Mẫn emphasised that laws should include mechanisms to protect officials and scientists who dare to think differently, take action and pursue technological breakthroughs, while minimising bureaucratic administrative procedures in scientific research approval and evaluation processes.

Noting that the seven draft laws to be appraised by the committee in the coming period are all important pieces of legislation, including the Electricity Law, revised Law on Environmental Protection, revised Law on Architecture, revised Food Safety Law and revised Law on Marine and Island Resources and Environment, Mẫn called for a strong shift from document appraisal to policy appraisal and strategic consultation.

Referring to directives by Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, NA Chairman Mẫn said that as the NA’s key advisory body in these strategic fields, the Committee on Science, Technology and Environment must not lag behind practical developments.

Each committee member must possess the dialectical thinking of a scientist along with the determination and pioneering spirit of a policy architect, to turn science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and energy into driving forces that will help Việt Nam firmly enter a new era of national development, he said. — VNS