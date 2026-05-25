Top Vietnamese leader to pay state visit to Singapore, attend Shangri-La Dialogue

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm and his spouse, along with a high-level delegation of Việt Nam will pay a state visit to Singapore from May 29 - 31.

The visit will be made at the invitation of President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

General Secretary and President Lâm will attend and deliver a keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue on May 29 at the invitation of Bastian Giegerich, Director-General and Chief Executive of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

The 25th edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue will take place in Singapore from May 29-31. The event is considered Asia’s premier defence summit, bringing together defence ministers and global leaders to discuss key security issues.

Regarding Việt Nam–Singapore relations, more than 50 years after the establishment of diplomatic ties (1973–2024), bilateral relations have continued to grow in both breadth and depth. The two sides have regularly maintained delegation exchanges and high-level as well as multi-level contacts, achieving many important, substantive and effective outcomes.

Singapore is currently Việt Nam's second-largest foreign investor, with cumulative investment exceeding US$80 billion. The Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) are regarded as a symbol of successful cooperation between the two countries. The two sides have also recorded positive progress in cooperation in defence and security, education and training, science and technology, tourism, labour, and people-to-people exchanges.

Notably, in March 2025, during General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to Singapore, he and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong agreed to upgrade bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter with a broader and longer-term vision for relations between the two countries. — VNA/VNS