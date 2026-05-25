HCM City exhibition explores fragrance as an art form

HCM CITY — The first exhibition exploring fragrance as a medium of art is ongoing in HCM City to invite visitors to move beyond traditional observation and offering a multi-sensory experience that bridges the gap between visual art and olfactory perception.

During the exhibition, the Gate Gate Gallery transforms into a landscape where visual art and scent merge, grounding the space in a sense of vast, natural serenity and meditative stillness.

Here, the atmospheric scent of dry earth intertwines with an installation of organic materials, creating an environment that is both seen and felt.

The experience culminates within the secluded brick dome for an immersive encounter with petrichor, the rich, earthy scent of soil after rain. Enveloped by unique architecture and sound, the fragrance deepens, inviting visitors to surrender to a profound moment of stillness.

Through this exhibition, Gate Gate Gallery invites visitors to experience art beyond traditional observation, transforming it into a multi-sensory experience.

The exhibition runs until May 31 from Tuesday to Sunday at Gate Gate Gallery. Visitors are encouraged to register via the following link: https://forms.gle/WvBxC4uq2pJtp1P49.— VNS