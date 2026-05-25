Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

HCM City exhibition explores fragrance as an art form

May 25, 2026 - 08:58
During the exhibition, the Gate Gate Gallery transforms into a landscape where visual art and scent merge, grounding the space in a sense of vast, natural serenity and meditative stillness. 

 

 HCM CITY — The first exhibition exploring fragrance as a medium of art is ongoing in HCM City to invite visitors to move beyond traditional observation and offering a multi-sensory experience that bridges the gap between visual art and olfactory perception.

During the exhibition, the Gate Gate Gallery transforms into a landscape where visual art and scent merge, grounding the space in a sense of vast, natural serenity and meditative stillness. 

Here, the atmospheric scent of dry earth intertwines with an installation of organic materials, creating an environment that is both seen and felt.

The experience culminates within the secluded brick dome for an immersive encounter with petrichor, the rich, earthy scent of soil after rain. Enveloped by unique architecture and sound, the fragrance deepens, inviting visitors to surrender to a profound moment of stillness. 

Through this exhibition, Gate Gate Gallery invites visitors to experience art beyond traditional observation, transforming it into a multi-sensory experience.

The exhibition runs until May 31 from Tuesday to Sunday at Gate Gate Gallery. Visitors are encouraged to register via the following link: https://forms.gle/WvBxC4uq2pJtp1P49.— VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Getting to the point

A young artist uses simple ballpoint pens to create highly detailed, expressive portraits. Through patience, precision and constant practice, he pushes the limits of a medium often seen as ordinary, creating works defined by intricate lines, subtle shading, and strong realism.web final
Life & Style

Choosing vegetarian

Eating vegetarian food is gradually becoming part of everyday life in Việt Nam. More young people are turning to plant-based meals not only for religious reasons, but also for a healthier and greener way of living. Would you consider going vegetarian?

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom