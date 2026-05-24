Hà Nội named among the world’s most colourful cities

HÀ NỘI — A city of red rooftops, emerald lakes, tangled Old Quarter streets and endless streams of motorbikes, Hà Nội has earned a place among the world’s most colourful cities in a new international study of visually captivating destinations.

The study, conducted by Ireland-based travel insurance brand JustCover, took an innovative approach, analysing thousands of images from nearly 80 iconic destinations worldwide.

From sweeping skyline views to bustling streets, architectural details and everyday residential scenes, each photo was examined at the pixel level to calculate a "vibrancy score" — a measure of how rich and diverse the colours in a city truly are.

With a score of 69 out of 100, Hà Nội stood out for its remarkable visual diversity, boasting more than 1.8 million unique colours captured across the analysed images.

What makes the Vietnamese capital so visually captivating is its lively blend of elements: rows of brightly painted buildings, layers of dense signage, energetic street markets and the unmistakable rhythm of daily life. Nowhere is this more evident than in the Old Quarter, a maze of 36 historic streets where colour and movement collide.

Here, storefronts spill onto sidewalks, motorbikes stream through narrow lanes and a kaleidoscope of red, yellow and green hues radiates from signs, awnings, lanterns and time-worn facades. The result is a vibrant, ever-changing urban canvas that feels both chaotic and captivating.

Yet, beyond the bustle, Hà Nội reveals a quieter, more contemplative side. Tucked between busy streets are ancient temples, peaceful courtyards and hidden alleyways, offering moments of calm that beautifully contrast with the city’s energetic exterior.

Topping the list is Lisbon, Portugal, which earned a perfect score of 100 thanks to its pastel-toned buildings, iconic azulejo tiles and charming yellow trams weaving through historic neighbourhoods.

Kuala Lumpur ranks second, celebrated for its dynamic mix of modern skyscrapers, colourful temples and multicultural street life. Porto, Cartagena and Rio de Janeiro round out the top five cities.

Hà Nội’s place in the top 10 is a testament to its unique visual identity as a city where tradition, motion and colour come together in unforgettable harmony. — VNS