Command Cave tour breathes new life into Trường Sơn legend

QUẢNG TRỊ — The “Legendary Trường Sơn Road – Command Cave” eco-tourism site in Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng National Park, Quảng Trị Province, is emerging as a popular destination for both domestic and international visitors thanks to its blend of historical values, natural landscapes and modern immersive technology.

Located at Km12 on the historic 20 Quyết Thắng Road, the Command Cave once served as a major warehouse, headquarters and logistics station of High Command 559 during the resistance war against the US. Measuring about 150m long and 100m wide, the cave was divided into seven functional levels used for storing weapons and food supplies, treating wounded soldiers, and maintaining communications and living quarters for troops supporting the southern battlefield.

Despite repeated US air raids during wartime, the logistics system at the site remained operational thanks to the resilience and creativity of Vietnamese soldiers and civilians. Many remnants inside the cave have been preserved almost intact, offering vivid evidence of a heroic period in the nation’s history.

To promote the site’s historical value, T20 Quyết Thắng Company has launched the “Legendary Trường Sơn Road – Command Cave” tourism product, combining traditional sightseeing with interactive experiences.

A major attraction is a role-playing experience in which visitors take on the role of Trường Sơn military drivers aboard a Zil-130 truck equipped with 9D VR360 virtual reality technology. The technology, applied for the first time at a war relic site in Việt Nam, gives visitors a realistic sense of transporting goods along the legendary wartime route.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhàn, a tourist from the northern province of Phú Thọ, said the experience helped her better understand the hardships endured by soldiers on the Trường Sơn route.

In addition to the virtual experience, visitors can explore displays of wartime artefacts, including road construction tools, weapons, logistics equipment and bomb fragments found along the 20 Quyết Thắng Road. Explanatory displays recreate the operations of the strategic logistics route in a vivid and accessible way.

The shelter system and functional spaces inside the cave have also been preserved. Through 63 wartime-built steps, visitors can access different cave levels where activities such as treating wounded soldiers, communications, and combat command once took place.

Veteran Lê Công Định from Phú Thọ Province described the tour as highly meaningful in educating younger generations about the sacrifices of previous generations through real-life experiences rather than textbooks alone.

Trần Xuân Hợp, Deputy General Director of T20 Quyết Thắng Company, said the tourist site had attracted thousands of visitors since opening more than a year ago, with visitor numbers surging during major holidays such as Reunification Day (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1).

Hợp explained that the tourism product was created to add variety to local attractions, highlight the historical significance of 20 Quyết Thắng Road, and boost the overall appeal of tourism in Quảng Trị province.

Apart from its historical significance, the tourist site is located within the ecological space of Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng National Park, home to rich primary forests and pristine natural landscapes. The combination of historical and eco-tourism has created diverse experiences suitable for different groups of visitors.

The tourism product has also contributed to forest conservation through programmes assigning forest protection responsibilities to residents. Related services such as accommodation, transport, catering and souvenir sales have created jobs and improved incomes for local communities.

Phạm Hồng Thái, Director of the Management Board of Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng National Park, said the Command Cave tour offered domestic and international visitors an opportunity to explore the values of the World Natural Heritage site while commemorating the victories and sacrifices of forces operating along the Trường Sơn route.

With continued investment in infrastructure and service quality, Quảng Trị Province expects the tour to attract more visitors and further promote the historical and cultural values associated with the legendary Trường Sơn route. — VNA/VNS