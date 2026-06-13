DKSH Vietnam recognised for advancing gender equality and inclusive leadership

HCM CITY —DKSH Vietnam has been honoured with the “Gender Equality Star” award at the Top 50 Corporate Sustainability Awards (TOP 50 CSA) 2026, organised by Nhịp Cầu Đầu Tư magazine, in recognition of its commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where women are empowered to lead and thrive.

The recognition marks the fourth consecutive year that DKSH Vietnam has been named among the TOP 50 CSA honourees. Over the years, the company has received awards across various environmental, social and governance (ESG) categories, reflecting its enduring commitment to responsible business practices.

The “Gender Equality Star” category recognises organisations that have made meaningful progress in advancing workplace gender equality through inclusive recruitment practices, equitable compensation and strong female representation in leadership positions.

As of 2025, women account for 55 per cent of DKSH Vietnam's total workforce and hold 60 per cent of managerial positions. More than half of the members of the company’s country leadership team are women.

DKSH Vietnam also maintains a structured compensation framework designed to ensure pay equity across genders at all levels.

Beyond recruitment, the company provides structured mentorship, career coaching and flexible work arrangements that support female employees at every stage of their professional development. The “Belonging@DKSH” initiative further reinforces an inclusive workplace culture through dedicated engagement programmes, including annual International Women’s Day forums and recognition activities held throughout the year.

“Gender equality at DKSH goes beyond policy. It is demonstrated through every promotion decision and every development opportunity we create for our people each day,” said Phạm Thị Thúy Vân, Senior Director, Country Human Resources, DKSH Vietnam.

“This recognition reflects our dedication to creating an environment where every individual, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to thrive and lead.” — VNS