Choosing vegetarian

Eating vegetarian food is gradually becoming part of everyday life in Việt Nam. More young people are turning to plant-based meals not only for religious reasons, but also for a healthier and greener way of living. Would you consider going vegetarian?
Ngô Ngọc Hưng, better known as Hanbin, debuted as a member of TEMPEST in 2022, the first Vietnamese male K-pop idol. Over the past four years, he has built a growing international fanbase while helping introduce Việt Nam to global audiences.
The space, jointly launched by the Lâm Đồng provincial People's Committee and the Consulate General of India in Hồ Chí Minh City, features more than 300 books, documents and photographs introducing India’s history, culture, people and development achievements.
The Minister of Health will determine those subject to the rule and the duration of health declaration requirements at border gates for each infectious disease, based on the global disease situation and the risk of transmission into Việt Nam at specific points in time.
“Hà Nội Culture Days in Moscow 2026” has helped deepen the longstanding friendship between Việt Nam and Russia while creating new opportunities for cooperation in culture, education, tourism and people-to-people exchange, further strengthening ties between the two capitals and nations.
A series of famtrip programmes organised in May reflects Hà Nội’s more market-oriented approach and efforts to implement the Government’s Resolution 82/NQ-CP on tourism recovery and sustainable development.