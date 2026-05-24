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Home Life & Style

Choosing vegetarian

May 24, 2026 - 10:48
Eating vegetarian food is gradually becoming part of everyday life in Việt Nam. More young people are turning to plant-based meals not only for religious reasons, but also for a healthier and greener way of living. Would you consider going vegetarian?

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Hanbin on life in K-pop

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