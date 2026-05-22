Mastercard brings Artist Accelerator to Southeast Asia to champion emerging local music talent

HCM CITY — Music is shaping culture and redefining how audiences connect with artists across Southeast Asia, making homegrown talent a powerful force across the region’s music ecosystem.

Against this backdrop, Mastercard, on May 22, announced the launch of Mastercard Artist Accelerator SEA, bringing its global music platform to Southeast Asia for the first time through Indonesia and Thailand, in collaboration with SoundOn, part of the TikTok family.

The programme is designed to champion local artists and help transform creative potential into sustainable, fan-powered careers while bringing consumers and Mastercard cardholders closer to the music and moments that matter to them.

Driven by a fan-first vision, Mastercard Artist Accelerator SEA focuses on turning listeners into loyal fans and passion into possibility, equipping artists with the mentorship, tools and digital support needed to grow their presence, confidence and commercial viability in today’s creator-led economy.

Tailored for Southeast Asia’s diverse, digitally native markets, Mastercard Artist Accelerator SEA reflects Mastercard’s commitment to supporting the creative economy and elevating local music culture, starting with Indonesia and Thailand, and with ambitions to expand across the region in the second half of the year.

Dheeraj Raina, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing and Communications, Southeast Asia, Mastercard, said: “With Mastercard Artist Accelerator SEA, we’re creating what matters most: bringing fans closer to the artists they love, creating exclusive, priceless experiences for our cardholders and giving creators the mentorship, tools and platforms they need to thrive.

"By doing so, we’re helping Southeast Asia’s creative economy grow, one artist, one fan and one meaningful connection at a time.”

The Mastercard Artist Accelerator SEA will guide participating artists through a curated development journey, combining mentorship from local experts with live performance opportunities to help them sharpen their craft, build confidence and connect with wider audiences across Indonesia and Thailand.

Winning artists from Indonesia and Thailand will be supported through a strategic creative initiative designed to elevate their journey beyond the programme, amplifying their music and story at scale, deepening fan connection, and supporting their transition toward sustainable, market-ready careers.

The Mastercard Artist Accelerator SEA will be supported by a regional content plan across TikTok and social channels, tracking and celebrating each artist’s journey from raw talent to wider recognition. — VNS