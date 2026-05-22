Hà Nội shifts tourism promotion towards sustainable, high-value markets

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is reshaping its tourism promotion strategy with a focus on sustainability, regional connectivity and high-spending visitors instead of mass tourism and short-term growth.

A series of famtrip programmes organised in May reflects the capital city’s more market-oriented approach and efforts to implement the Government’s Resolution 82/NQ-CP on tourism recovery and sustainable development.

During the month, Hà Nội welcomed two international famtrip delegations from Australia and Japan to survey tourism products in the capital and several northern localities. Unlike traditional promotion activities centred on trade fairs and destination branding, the new model allows outbound tour operators to directly experience tourism products, inspect services and connect with local partners at destinations.

The Australian delegation explored tourism routes linking Hà Nội, Ninh Bình, Quảng Ninh and Yên Tử. Meanwhile, more than 20 Japanese travel executives from Tokyo, Osaka, Kansai, Hyōgo and Fukuoka joined a survey tour covering Hà Nội, Ninh Bình and Hạ Long.

Australian businesses experienced Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long, the Hà Nội Museum, local cuisine and fine dining services, while also exploring wellness and healing tourism products in Yên Tử, Tam Cốc’s ripe-rice season landscape and luxury overnight cruises in Hạ Long Bay.

The Japanese delegation focused more on cultural experiences, including city tours, cyclo rides in the Old Quarter and the “Train No.6 – Hà Nội Street Museum” route, alongside business networking activities.

The itineraries highlighted Hà Nội not as a standalone destination but as a regional tourism hub connected with neighbouring provinces. The strategy aims to extend visitors’ length of stay and increase tourism spending through inter-provincial travel experiences.

The approach mirrors broader tourism trends in Southeast Asia, where countries such as Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia are increasingly shifting towards experiential tourism, thematic travel and integrated tourism ecosystems instead of relying solely on natural attractions.

For years, Việt Nam has faced the challenge of rising international arrivals without corresponding increases in visitor spending or length of stay. Many destinations still depend on short tours and similar tourism products while lacking attractive night-time services.

To address the issue, Hà Nội and northern localities are accelerating the development of regional tourism products linked to heritage, wellness tourism, golf and night-time entertainment to attract high-value travellers from Northeast Asia, particularly China.

China remains Việt Nam’s largest source market. In the first quarter of 2026, more than 1.4 million Chinese visitors travelled to Việt Nam, accounting for over 20 per cent of total international arrivals. In 2025, the market contributed nearly 5.3 million visitors, or around one quarter of all foreign arrivals.

Industry experts noted that Chinese tourists are increasingly willing to spend more on high-quality resorts, shopping, cuisine and personalised cultural experiences instead of low-cost package tours.

Hà Nội is also placing greater emphasis on developing the night-time economy. The municipal People’s Committee recently approved a project on night-time economic development for 2026–2030, with a vision to 2045.

Under the plan, the city will establish six to eight key night-time economic zones and 15–20 streets and entertainment areas operating beyond midnight. At least three areas are expected to meet regional standards for night cultural and tourism experiences.

West Lake, the Old Quarter and the Red River corridor are expected to become centres for festivals, art performances, night cruises and cultural activities designed to encourage visitors to stay longer.

Experts said sustainable tourism growth will require not only attractive destinations but also better infrastructure, convenient transport, professional services, digital transformation and stronger connectivity between aviation, rail and road tourism.

With closer regional cooperation, improved tourism products and more targeted promotion strategies, Hà Nội and Việt Nam’s tourism sector are expected to gradually shift from growth in visitor numbers to higher-quality and more sustainable development. — VNA/VNS