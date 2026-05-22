Berlin exhibition showcases Việt Nam's maritime heritage and island spirit

BERLIN — A photo exhibition themed Việt Nam’s seas and islands in our Hearts opened in Berlin on May 21, highlighting the beauty of Việt Nam’s coastal and island regions while strengthening patriotism and connections between overseas Vietnamese and the homeland.

The event brought together representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, overseas Vietnamese from Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic and the UK, alongside foreigners who share an affection for Việt Nam.

More than 40 photographs by Mỹ Dung were featured at the exhibition. Born in Đà Nẵng in 1959, the photographer has spent over 30 years pursuing the art form and is widely recognised for works inspired by Việt Nam’s seas and islands.

Through striking black-and-white imagery, his collection portrays the landscapes and everyday lives of fishing communities stretching from Móng Cái to Cà Mau, reflecting both the hardships and enduring spirit of people whose livelihoods depend on the sea.

The exhibition also included photographs captured by members of the Trường Sa Club in Germany during field trips to Trường Sa (Spratly Islands).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bùi Thị Minh Thu, Chairwoman of the Trường Sa Club in Germany, said the exhibition serves as a cultural bridge connecting overseas Vietnamese with their homeland while deepening appreciation for the sacrifices made by soldiers and civilians stationed in remote maritime areas.

She added that through the event, the Vietnamese community in Europe hopes to send meaningful support and encouragement to those safeguarding Việt Nam’s seas and islands.

The Trường Sa Club in Germany currently has around 40 members, more than 30 of whom have visited Trường Sa special zone through programmes organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.

At the exhibition, club members shared emotional stories and reflections from their journeys to the islands. Organisers also launched a fundraising drive and auctioned photographs by Mỹ Dung to support soldiers stationed on remote islands.

On the occasion, members returning from a recent trip to Trường Sa presented the club with a national flag stamped by the islands and maritime locations visited during the voyage. For many overseas Vietnamese, the flag represents not only memories of the journey but also pride, patriotism and a lasting connection to their homeland. — VNA/VNS