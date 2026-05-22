Hà Nội cultural showcase in Moscow strengthens Việt Nam–Russia ties

MOSCOW — A cultural exchange programme held under the framework of Hà Nội Culture Days in Moscow 2026 attracted large crowds of overseas Vietnamese, Russian guests and local residents in the Russian capital on May 21.

Addressing the event, Phùng Thị Hồng Hà, Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Hà Nội People’s Council, said the activities were designed to introduce the timeless yet vibrant identity of Thăng Long–Hà Nội to Russian and international audiences.

She expressed confidence that the programme would further reinforce the strategic partnership between Hà Nội and Moscow, as well as between Việt Nam and Russia.

Vyacheslav Manuilov, Acting Minister for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow, welcomed the Hà Nội delegation and highlighted the success of Moscow Days in Hà Nội 2025. He described the current programme as a continuation of the growing cooperation and cultural exchange between the two capitals.

Held at a cultural centre long associated with Hà Nội’s name, the event offers Moscow residents a closer look at the spirit and culture of Việt Nam, he added.

One of the highlights was the exhibition Quốc Tử Giám – Việt Nam's First National University (1076–2026), which showcased the evolution of Việt Nam's traditional education system and the historical and cultural legacy of Hà Nội. The exhibition also marked the 950th anniversary of Văn Miếu–Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature).

Visitors explored images of contemporary Việt Nam through displays of traditional handicrafts, including a replica of the Đông Sơn bronze drum, while also participating in interactive cultural experiences inspired by Hà Nội’s heritage.

Elena Pyltsina, senior researcher at the Centre for Việt Nam and ASEAN Studies under the Far East Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Vietnam News Agency correspondents that the exhibition provided Russian visitors, particularly young people, with valuable insights into Việt Nam's rich cultural traditions and dynamic creative sectors.

Young Moscow residents Arina and Nastia said they were impressed by the opportunity to experience Vietnamese culture firsthand, describing the activities as both fascinating and enjoyable.

The accompanying art programme, themed Hà Nội – Echoes of a Thousand Years, blended traditional and modern elements through performances by leading Hà Nội artists. Audiences enjoyed distinctive Vietnamese art forms such as ca trù ceremonial singing, recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage, alongside xẩm singing, chèo and chầu văn performances.

Traditional instruments including đàn bầu (monochord zither), bamboo flute and đàn nguyệt (moon lute) were also featured, alongside contemporary musical pieces reflecting the dynamism and creativity of present-day Hà Nội.

People’s Artist Thu Huyền, Director of the Hà Nội Chèo Theatre, said the programme enabled Hà Nội artists to bring the capital’s thousand-year cultural heritage closer to Moscow audiences while contributing to Việt Nam’s efforts to promote its culture globally under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture.

Hà Nội Culture Days in Moscow 2026 has helped deepen the longstanding friendship between Việt Nam and Russia while creating new opportunities for cooperation in culture, education, tourism and people-to-people exchange, further strengthening ties between the two capitals and nations. — VNA/VNS