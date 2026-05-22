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Vietnamese travellers seek nature, culture, discovery in summer 2026

May 22, 2026 - 13:15
According to the digital travel platform Agoda, travel searches by Vietnamese users show a clear shift toward lesser-known destinations offering more personalised and immersive experiences, spanning coastal, mountainous and cultural tourism.
Tourists take photo on Lý Sơn Island, which tops the list of emerging destinations.—  VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese travellers are increasingly gravitating toward destinations that combine nature, cultural depth and a sense of exploration for the summer 2026 holiday season, with emerging hotspots ranging from pristine islands and heritage hubs to temperate highland retreats.

According to the digital travel platform Agoda, travel searches by Vietnamese users show a clear shift toward lesser-known destinations offering more personalised and immersive experiences, spanning coastal, mountainous and cultural tourism.

Domestic destinations gaining traction include Lý Sơn Island and Măng Đen in Quảng Ngãi province, Mai Châu in Phú Thọ province, and Ninh Bình. Meanwhile, international searches are led by Cebu in the Philippines, Kaohsiung in Taiwan (China) and Barcelona in Spain.

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, Country Director at Agoda, said Vietnamese travellers are increasingly drawn to destinations that offer unique and meaningful experiences tailored to individual preferences.

Among domestic locations, Lý Sơn Island tops the list of emerging destinations, recording a sharp rise in search interest compared to last year. Known for its turquoise waters, dramatic volcanic landscapes, vibrant coral reefs and tranquil lifestyle, the island is becoming an appealing alternative to more crowded beach destinations such as Phú Quốc, Phú Quý and Vĩnh Hy.

Ninh Bình continues to see steady growth thanks to its blend of natural scenery and cultural heritage. Iconic attractions such as Hoa Lư Ancient Capital and Tam Cốc–Bích Động draw visitors with limestone karsts, caves and winding rivers.

The province is also home to the Tràng An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, reinforcing its appeal as an ideal destination for travelers seeking to explore nature while immersing themselves in cultural experiences.

Mai Châu, a mountainous area within easy reach of Hà Nội, remains a favourite for short getaways. Offering peaceful rural landscapes, terraced rice fields and traditional stilt houses, it provides a quieter alternative to busier northern destinations like Sa Pa.

Kon Von Kle, known as Măng Đen, is emerging as a rising star in the Central Highlands. With its cool climate, pine forests and laid-back atmosphere, the destination is increasingly seen as a substitute for Đà Lạt, which has become more crowded in recent years. Its inclusion in Agoda’s rankings highlights a growing openness among Vietnamese travelers toward lesser-known highland destinations, where fresh air, close contact with nature, and a more authentic sense of discovery take centre stage.

Southern destination Tây Ninh has also entered the spotlight, driven by improved infrastructure and its proximity to Hồ Chí Minh City. The province’s spiritual tourism complex centred around Bà Đen Mountain continues to attract pilgrims and visitors seeking cultural and eco-tourism experiences. — VNA/VNS 

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