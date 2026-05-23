Vietnamese movie earns Best Director Award at Asian Art Film Festival

HONG KONG — Vietnamese motion picture Quán Kỳ Nam (Kỳ Nam Inn), directed by Leon Lê, has won the Best Director Award at the Asian Art Film Festival (AAFF) 2026, marking a notable milestone for Việt Nam’s growing presence on the regional and global cinema stage.

The award ceremony took place on May 21 in Macau (China), where the film stood out for its authentic setting, refined cinematography and understated storytelling. The jury praised Leon Lê’s direction for its emotional depth and visual sensitivity, which together helped the film resonate strongly with audiences.

AAFF 2026 brought together cinematic works from 45 countries and territories, highlighting diverse voices across the global film industry. Việt Nam submitted four entries to the festival, including Quán Kỳ Nam, Chị Dâu (Sister-in-law), Bus – Chuyến Xe Một Chiều (Bus – One-way Trip), and Wolfoo và Cuộc Đua Tam Giới (Wolfoo and the Race of the Three Realms). Among them, Quán Kỳ Nam emerged as the most prominent, earning the top recognition from both judges and viewers.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Lê Đức Hạnh emphasised that promoting cultural diplomacy was a collective national effort, particularly in developing cultural industries and strengthening Việt Nam's cultural identity.

She noted that international film festivals such as AAFF would provide valuable platforms for Vietnamese cinema to reach international audiences, enabling filmmakers to exchange expertise and absorb global best practices.

Hạnh added that Việt Nam was pursuing international integration and engagement in the cultural sector, including cinema, aligned with national policy. Building on the momentum of the Việt Nam–China Year of Humanistic Exchange 2025, the two sides were expected to step up cooperation in culture and tourism in 2026 and 2027. These exchanges would help deepen mutual understanding and sustain the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Vietnamese cultural ambassador to AAFF Mai Thu Huyền highlighted that all four Vietnamese films submitted to the festival were selected for competition, reflecting the rising quality and competitiveness of the country’s film industry. Quán Kỳ Nam itself received two nominations, for Best Film and Best Director, ultimately winning in the latter category.

She noted that such achievements underscored the growing recognition of Vietnamese cinema at international festivals.

According to Huyền, more Vietnamese films have recently been showcased and honoured abroad, helping establish the country’s position on the global film map. This not only enhances cultural connectivity but also opens up opportunities for international collaboration in filmmaking and beyond.

Set in the southern region in the 1980s, Quán Kỳ Nam portrays everyday life in a small urban neighbourhood with a quiet and reflective tone. The film captures the warmth of community bonds and simple yet deeply romantic relations, offering audiences a nuanced glimpse into a bygone era. — VNA/VNS