HCM City police bust N2O laughing gas ring with VNĐ20b turnover

HCM CITY – Police have initiated criminal proceedings against five suspects linked to a large-scale illegal nitrous oxide (N2O) laughing gas trafficking network operating in the city, the Economic Crime Police Division announced on May 23.

The suspects – Đoàn Phan Thanh Huy, Đoàn Phan Thanh Duy (Huy's elder brother), Lưu Văn Hạnh, Huỳnh Anh Thư and Huỳnh Đức Huy – have been charged and placed in provisional detention. All five face investigation for "trading in prohibited goods" under Article 190 of the Penal Code.

Investigators found that the network operated through sophisticated and organised methods. Members were assigned specific roles, used multiple communication accounts and carried out covert handovers to avoid detection.

From early 2025 until the time of discovery, the group had organised the large-scale illegal trade of N2O laughing gas with total transactions exceeding VNĐ20 billion (US$800,000) and illicit profits of nearly VNĐ2 billion ($80,000).

Police said N2O poses significant risks to public health and gives rise to criminal activity and social vices, adding that dismantling the network would help maintain public order and curb the illegal sale and use of laughing gas in the city.

Medical experts warn that frequent or uncontrolled use of N2O can cause serious harm, including nerve damage, memory loss, psychiatric disorders, hallucinations, loss of behavioural control and respiratory failure, with a risk of death from overdose. Young people are considered particularly vulnerable, as laughing gas is commonly used at bars, entertainment venues and social gatherings, raising the risk of further unlawful behaviour.

Police urged the public to comply with the law and to refrain from buying, selling, transporting, storing or illegally using N2O. Parents were also advised to monitor their children closely and watch for any signs of stimulant use to prevent harmful consequences. — VNS