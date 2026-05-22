Border post rescues grounded fishing vessel at Nghệ An inlet

NGHỆ AN – Border post officers rescued a Thanh Hóa Province fishing vessel that ran aground at the Lạch Cờn sea inlet on May 22, the second such incident at the hazardous waterway in three days.

At about 9.25am on May 22, fishing vessel TH-91969-TS, about 12 metres in length and owned and captained by Nguyễn Văn Nam, born in 1964 and residing in Nghi Sơn Ward, Thanh Hóa Province, ran aground while manoeuvring towards its anchorage. The initial cause was identified as the vessel having taken the wrong channel.

Upon receiving the report, the Lạch Cờn Border Control Station deployed a rescue team comprising one motorised launch and four officers and soldiers. A fishing vessel, NA-70622-TS, belonging to Đậu Đình Hiệp, born in 1994 and residing in Đồng Tiến Quarter, Tân Mai Ward, Nghệ An Province, was also mobilised to assist. By about 11am the same day, authorities had successfully rescued TH-91969-TS, ensuring the safety of both crew and vessel.

Earlier, on May 20, fishing vessel NA-73210-TS, captained by Phạm Văn Hiếu, born in 1984 and residing in Thân Ái Quarter, Quỳnh Mai Ward, was heading towards the inlet when it was struck by large waves and strong winds about one nautical mile from the inlet mouth. The vessel was thrown off course, lost control and was in danger of sinking. Officers and soldiers of the Quỳnh Phương Border Post co-operated to rescue and tow the vessel and all crew members safely to shore.

The Lạch Cờn sea inlet is one of six major sea inlets in Nghệ An Province. Under Decision No 1053/QĐ-BNNMT issued in March 2026 by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Lạch Cờn channel is one of five designated storm-shelter anchorages for eligible fishing vessels in 2026. The anchorage has a water depth ranging from 1.2 to 5 metres, a channel length of 1,200 metres, a capacity of 500 fishing vessels, and can accommodate vessels up to 31 metres in length. It is classified as a provincial-level anchorage within Nghệ An Province.

Specialised authorities have assessed that the sea inlets of Lạch Cờn, Lạch Vạn and Lạch Thơi in Nghệ An Province have particularly complex channels due to sand silting. When tides rise in combination with strong offshore winds, conditions become hazardous and fishing vessels face a heightened risk of running aground. Therefore, local authorities and relevant agencies have advised fishermen to navigate along the correct channels, follow marker buoys and maintain a proper watch whenever entering sea inlets. — VNS