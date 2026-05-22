Top leader pledges favourable conditions for US tech firms to invest in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam highly evaluates and stands ready to create favourable conditions for US tech corporations to invest in the country on the basis of harmonious interests, thus contributing to the bilateral ties and delivering tangible benefits to their citizens and businesses, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm.

At a reception in Hà Nội on May 22 for David Zapolsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer at Amazon, General Secretary and President Lâm congratulated the company on its recent successes and praised its performance in Việt Nam, pointing to its positive contributions to the Southeast Asian country's development as well as Việt Nam–US relations.

Việt Nam considers the US one of its most important partners, he said, expressing his wish that the bilateral relationship will continue to grow in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with economic, trade and investment ties as the main engine and sci-tech cooperation as a new breakthrough.

The top leader noted that Việt Nam is accelerating the push for a transparent legal framework, underscoring the importance of intellectual property protection and creating favourable conditions for investment and trade by hi-tech firms, in the spirit of fostering development linked to a growth model driven by science and technology.

He suggested Amazon further leverage its strengths and positive track record in Việt Nam and continue serving as an important partner in following the Politburo's Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation, making practical contributions to data infrastructure, artificial intelligence and quality workforce training in Việt Nam.

Zapolsky, in reply, affirmed that Việt Nam has the potential to become a leading technology nation in the region, with broad cooperation opportunities in areas of Amazon's strength, including cloud computing, AI and big data.

On this occasion, Zapolsky expressed sincere thanks to the Vietnamese Party and State leaders for their support of Amazon's operations over the past decade, voicing his confidence in Việt Nam's development potential and its clear strategic goals and policy directions.

He committed to long-term investment and readiness to partner with the country in building digital infrastructure and training its workforce, thereby contributing to Việt Nam's socio-economic development targets. — VNA/VNS