Car industry backs E10 fuel readiness ahead of rollout

HÀ NỘI — Major automakers, including Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Ford and Mercedes-Benz, have confirmed that most modern cars and motorbikes in Việt Nam are compatible with E10 biofuel petrol if properly maintained, easing concerns ahead of the Government’s planned nationwide rollout on June 1.

The move has drawn significant attention from vehicle owners, particularly over potential impacts on engines, fuel consumption and durability.

Toyota Việt Nam said all Toyota vehicles manufactured from 1997 onwards are compatible with E10 petrol, including both new and used cars, and that its use does not increase maintenance costs or affect safety or driving performance.

Honda Việt Nam also said most of its current cars and motorbikes can use E10 fuel normally, while noting that the high-performance Civic Type R is recommended to use fuel with an octane rating of RON95 or higher.

Hyundai Thành Công Việt Nam confirmed that all petrol-powered models it distributes were designed to be compatible with E10 fuel under global standards, adding that it had not recorded any significant differences in performance or engine durability when using the fuel.

Ford Việt Nam also confirmed that vehicles using EcoBoost engines, such as the Ranger, Everest and Territory, support E10 petrol.

In the luxury segment, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have all published lists of E10-compatible models. However, some early-generation direct-injection models manufactured in the early 2000s may not be suitable for the fuel.

However, automakers also cautioned that in very old or poorly maintained vehicles, ethanol in E10 may loosen long-accumulated deposits in fuel tanks and fuel lines, potentially clogging filters and affecting performance.

To use E10 more safely, users are advised to maintain fuel systems regularly, replace degraded rubber components and refuel at reputable stations to ensure ethanol blending quality meets standards. — BIZHUB/VNS