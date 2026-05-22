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Forum strengthens ties

May 22, 2026 - 16:37
The Maekyung Vietnam Forum 2026, hosted by Korea's Maekyung Media and partners in HCM City took place on May 20, featuring 250 business leaders and experts from Việt Nam and South Korea, aiming to strengthen partnership and seek new development opportunities.

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