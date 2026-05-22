Forum strengthens ties

The Maekyung Vietnam Forum 2026, hosted by Korea's Maekyung Media and partners in HCM City took place on May 20, featuring 250 business leaders and experts from Việt Nam and South Korea, aiming to strengthen partnership and seek new development opportunities.
Việt Nam must proactively strengthen its cyber security capabilities for the next phase of digital development as rapid advances in quantum technology could soon undermine traditional security systems.
The Customs Sub-Department of Region 3 said they would launch a pilot centralised customs clearance model from June 1, with an aim of cutting clearance times and lowering logistics costs for businesses.
To develop the maritime economy sustainably and enhance national competitiveness, Việt Nam needs to build a comprehensive maritime financial ecosystem where capital flows, financial services, and logistics operations are tightly interconnected domestically.