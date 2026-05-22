Hải Phòng customs unit launches pilot centralised clearance model

HÀ NỘI — The Customs Sub-Department of Region 3 said at a conference on May 21 that they would launch a pilot centralised customs clearance model from June 1, with an aim of cutting clearance times and lowering logistics costs for businesses.

Under the new model, all customs dossiers will be processed through a single clearance team.

Combined with expanded digitalisation of customs documents, the system is expected to reduce customs clearance times by between 30 and 50 per cent, while also lowering compliance and logistics costs for import-export companies, the customs authority said.

At the meeting with more than 300 businesses, participants were briefed on the customs unit’s 2026 operations, new customs regulations and the roadmap for implementing the centralised clearance model.

Deputy president of the Hai Phong Business Association Vũ Ngọc Lâm called on customs authorities to provide more detailed guidance for companies on electronic documentation, declaration classification, supplementary declarations, cargo release procedures and tax and fee payments under the new system.

He also urged customs authorities to maintain dedicated support channels for businesses and strengthen data connectivity among customs agencies, ports, shipping lines, logistics firms, warehouses and import-export enterprises.

As Hải Phòng expands development around its deep-water port system, Lâm said customs authorities should continue supporting the city and businesses in improving procedures, technology and data connectivity to strengthen the port city’s competitiveness.

Nguyễn Hải Minh, deputy president of the European Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam, said administrative procedures and inconsistent implementation of regulations across localities remain major challenges for businesses.

Minh said he hopes specialised inspections could eventually be consolidated under a single customs authority, noting that the move is a fundamental change for Việt Nam that would enhance long-term national competitiveness.

At the conference, Hải Phòng People’s Committee Chairman Đỗ Thành Trung praised the Region III Customs Sub-department for supporting businesses and called for further administrative reforms, accelerated digital transformation and greater transparency in customs procedures.

Trung also urged customs authorities to strengthen partnerships with businesses, improve dialogue mechanisms and provide timely support for companies facing difficulties related to customs, logistics and maritime regulations.

Trần Mạnh Cường, head of the Customs Sub-department of Region 3, said the unit has strengthened efforts to modernise customs processes, including electronic customs procedures, the VNACCS/VCIS clearance system, the VASSCM cargo management system and 24/7 electronic tax payments and customs clearance.

He said customs reform is not only about applying technology or simplifying procedures, but also about changing the service mindset and building a transparent, professional and mutually beneficial relationship between customs authorities and businesses.

At the conference, Hải Phòng authorities awarded certificates of merit to nine companies recognised for outstanding import-export performance and to 36 enterprises for major contributions to the State budget through import-export activities. — VNS