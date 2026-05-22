Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City, university to foster businesses’ sustainable growth

HCM CITY — The Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City and the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City have signed an agreement for supporting the sustainable development of the city’s business community.

Under the deal on May 20, they will undertake a range of practical activities, leveraging their strengths, for linking training with real business needs, collaboration in research and technology transfer, and information sharing.

As part of the 2026 training plan, they intend to organise seven skills training programmes for enterprises, divided into free trade agreements and international economic integration, export capacity enhancement and trade promotion, and leadership and executive capacity development.

The two will also collaborate for research related to free trade agreements.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Trần Phú Lữ, acting director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City, said amid rapid changes in both the global and domestic economies, businesses have opportunities and challenges arising from international integration, digital transformation, green transition, and rapidly changing markets.

Business support should not stop at trade connectivity or investment promotion, but also focus on improving corporate governance, integration capacity, and adaptability through training and development programmes.

He expressed confidence that the co-operation programme would deliver tangible results, helping foster innovation and improve the competitiveness of city-based enterprises.

Dr Đinh Công Khải, vice-president of the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, said over the last 50 years the university has evolved beyond providing academic foundations to contributing to solving practical issues and promoting the city’s sustainable development.

He described ITPC as an “extended arm” of the city government in supporting businesses, promoting exports, attracting investments, and strengthening economic competitiveness.

He promised that the university would allocate the necessary resources to implement the agreement, particularly for human resource training and trade and investment promotion.

He expressed hope that the partnership would translate into substantive activities delivering long-term value to both organisations and the business community. — VNS