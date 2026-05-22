President Hồ Chí Minh's homeland inspires generations

NGHỆ AN — Each May, millions of compatriots and international visitors alike make pilgrimages to Sen Village and Hoàng Trù Village in Kim Liên Commune, the cherished homeland of President Hồ Chí Minh. This sacred site has recently been recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a National Tourist Area.

This milestone not only reaffirms the enduring value of the memorial heritage dedicated to President Hồ, but also opens a new chapter, serving as a strategic lever for Nghệ An tourism to flourish in the spirit of integration and development.

Under the distinctive early-summer sun, the quiet, orderly stream of visitors along the path to the Kim Liên Historic Site entering the humble thatched house of scholar Nguyễn Sinh Sắc and his spouse Hoàng Thị Loan, parents of President Hồ, has become a profoundly moving image. From elderly grandparents guided by their descendants, to war veterans, to children and friends from distant lands, all share the same heartfelt reverence.

Nguyễn Văn Hùng, a 72-year-old visitor from Hồ Chí Minh City, said: “This is my third time returning to President Hồ’s homeland. Each time I stand beneath this simple thatched roof, gazing at the coarse hammock and wooden bed, an indescribable feeling wells up inside me. The simplicity of such a great leader inspires us to reflect on ourselves, to live more responsibly towards our families and society.”

David Miller, a visitor from France, said that although he had read extensively about President Hồ, it was only upon visiting Kim Liên and seeing the modest living space of his childhood that he truly understood why the world holds him in such high regard.

More than a century has passed, yet the moral and ideological values of President Hồ remain timeless. Hundreds of groups of students, young pioneers and youth union members from across the country have chosen Kim Liên for extracurricular activities.

For the younger generation, such a journey is a special history lesson. Witnessing firsthand the simple lifestyle of President Hồ’s family helps them grasp the spirit of diligence, thrift, integrity and righteousness.

Nguyễn Thu Hương, a history teacher from Hà Nội, said: “I want my students to understand that patriotism can begin with gratitude, with studying well, and with living responsibly. And nowhere teaches them this truth more vividly than President Hồ’s homeland.”

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has set forth the vision of developing Kim Liên into an international centre of cultural, historical and heritage tourism, serving as a model for preserving heritage in harmony with sustainable development. — VNS