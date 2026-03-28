Khánh Hòa strives to become renewables capital

In line with Resolution No.70‑NQ/TW from August 2025 on ensuring national energy security to 2030, with a vision to 2045, Khánh Hòa Province has reviewed and integrated the set objectives and tasks into its socio‑economic development planning.
The goal is to establish Khánh Hòa as a national hub for renewable energy, with particular emphasis on implementing two landmark projects: the Ninh Thuận 1 and 2 nuclear power plants.
|The 450MW solar power project, invested by Trungnam Group in Thuận Nam Commune, has been put into operation. VNA/VNS Photo Công Thử
|The Gelex Ninh Thuận solar farm in Phước Dinh Commune, Khánh Hòa Province. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thành
|The southern part of Khánh Hòa Province offers favourable conditions for developing wind power systems. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Triệu
|The 500kV power transmission infrastructure of the Trung Nam – Thuận Nam solar plant delivers electricity to the grid. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Triệu
|BIM Group is investing in transmission infrastructure in Thuận Nam Commune to connect electricity output to the grid. VNA/VNS Photo Công Thử
|A technician inspects the safe operation of the power transmission system at the 220kV Ninh Phước substation and its connecting line in Phước Hữu Commune, Khánh Hòa Province. VNA/VNS Photo
|Khánh Hòa set a goal to become a national hub for renewable energy. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Triệu
|An engineer at Trung Nam – Thuận Nam solar power plant monitors and supervises electricity generation operations. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Triệu
|The Phước Thái solar power project, funded by Vietnam Electricity in Phước Hữu Commune, has already been put into operation. VNA/VNS Photo Công Thử
|Wind and solar power projects in Phước Dinh Commune, Khánh Hòa Province. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thành