Khánh Hòa strives to become renewables capital

In line with Resolution No.70‑NQ/TW from August 2025 on ensuring national energy security to 2030, with a vision to 2045, Khánh Hòa Province has reviewed and integrated the set objectives and tasks into its socio‑economic development planning.

The goal is to establish Khánh Hòa as a national hub for renewable energy, with particular emphasis on implementing two landmark projects: the Ninh Thuận 1 and 2 nuclear power plants.