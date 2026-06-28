The craft of Quảng An lotus tea

|IN BLOOM: The craft of infusing tea with lotus blossoms in Quảng An is a centuries-old tradition passed down through generations, with every stage of the tea-scenting process still carried out entirely by hand
Hailed as "the finest tea of all time", Quảng An lotus-scented tea from Tây Hồ Ward, Hà Nội, is a refined treasure of the capital.
The harmonious blend of the gentle sweetness of green tea and the pure fragrance of Bách Diệp (Hundred-petal) lotus blossoms from West Lake has created a precious brew steeped in the identity of Hà Nội.
Behind its elegant flavour lies the traditional craft of lotus tea scenting, passed down through generations and shaped by the dexterity, patience and dedication of artisans.
From the selection of raw ingredients to the elaborate scenting process spanning many days, each batch of tea stands as a testament to a handicraft that helps preserve the cultural heritage of Thăng Long – Hà Nội.
This photo essay looks at the people and the process behind the making of one of Việt Nam’s most celebrated artisan teas. — VNS
|PERFECT POUR: Quảng An lotus-infused tea is among Hà Nội’s most celebrated premium products and was once served at Vietnamese tea ceremonies honouring international leaders. VNA/VNS Photos KhánhHoà
|IN BLOOM: Freshly harvested lotus blossoms are brought directly from the lake for immediate processing and preservation, ensuring their fragrance is retained at its peak
|GREAT GRAINS: Producing 100 grammes of lotus stamen 'grain' requires between 100 and 120 lotus blossoms.
|GOOD FRIENDS: Sharing heartfelt conversations with close friends over a cup of exquisitely fragrant lotus-scented tea has long been a cherished tradition among the people of Hà Nội.
|FRESH FLAVOUR: For tea infusion, Bách Diệp lotus blossoms (hundred petal lotuses) must be harvested between 4am and 5am, before sunrise, when they are still imbued with the dew and cool air of dawn. Picked at the ideal budding stage, their delicate pink petals preserve the flower’s finest fragrance.
|FAMILY AFFAIR: The family of artisan Ngô Văn Xiêm performs the delicate process of infusing tea with lotus blossoms.
|TRICKY TASK: Selecting the lotus stamens is considered the most difficult step in making lotus scented tea, requiring artisans to work quickly and skilfully to ensure the delicate 'grains' are not damaged, preserving their aroma and the quality of the final product.
|TEA TIME: The process of infusing green tea with fresh lotus blossoms is both intricate and labour-intensive. A layer of tea is alternated with a layer of lotus stamens, with 200 grammes of stamens used for every kilogramme of tea. After two to three days of infusion, the tea is dried, the spent stamens are removed, and a fresh layer is added. To produce one kilogramme of lotus-scented tea, this process must be repeated five to seven times, taking between 15 and 21 days to fully develop the tea’s distinctive fragrance.
|EARLY RISER: Harvested between 4am and 5am, before sunrise, Bách Diệp lotus blossoms are picked at the ideal budding stage, when their delicate pink petals preserve the flower’s richest fragrance.
|SMILES BETTER: Bách Diệp lotus blossoms begin to unfurl their petals, ready for the delicate process of scenting green tea.