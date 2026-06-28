The craft of Quảng An lotus tea

Hailed as "the finest tea of all time", Quảng An lotus-scented tea from Tây Hồ Ward, Hà Nội, is a refined treasure of the capital.

The harmonious blend of the gentle sweetness of green tea and the pure fragrance of Bách Diệp (Hundred-petal) lotus blossoms from West Lake has created a precious brew steeped in the identity of Hà Nội.

Behind its elegant flavour lies the traditional craft of lotus tea scenting, passed down through generations and shaped by the dexterity, patience and dedication of artisans.

From the selection of raw ingredients to the elaborate scenting process spanning many days, each batch of tea stands as a testament to a handicraft that helps preserve the cultural heritage of Thăng Long – Hà Nội.

This photo essay looks at the people and the process behind the making of one of Việt Nam’s most celebrated artisan teas. — VNS