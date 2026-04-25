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Home Sunday/Weekend

Major fire engulfs paint warehouse in Hà Nội, no casualties reported

April 25, 2026 - 20:39
A fierce blaze, accompanied by loud explosions and thick black smoke visible from kilometres away, tore through a paint and solvent warehouse in Đông Anh Commune on the evening of April 25.

 

Scene of the fire as of Saturday evening. Photo captured from eyewitness videos

HÀ NỘI — A major fire broke out at about 6.20pm on April 25 at a paint workshop and warehouse complex on National Highway 3 in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội, sending columns of black smoke tens of metres into the air and triggering loud explosions that alarmed residents in the surrounding area.

The site of the blaze was a complex storing paint-related products and solvents, covering several hundred square metres. Witnesses reported hearing several loud explosions before the flames erupted fiercely, with smoke columns visible from kilometres away.

“I was standing nearly two kilometres from the scene of the fire but could still see the column of smoke rising,” local resident Vũ Hà said.

 

The fire can be seen from kilometres away. Photo from eyewitnesses

Nguyễn Anh Dũng, Secretary of the Đông Anh Commune Party Committee, said the area where the fire broke out was located away from residential quarters, with no homes adjoining the site. By about 7.30pm, local authorities had arrived on the scene alongside fire and rescue police to bring the blaze under control. “Initial reports show no casualties in the incident,” Dũng said.

A leader of the Đông Anh Commune People’s Committee told Dân Trí online newspaper that the fire had occurred at a paint workshop, not at a fuel depot as had been claimed in social media posts. The official said that because the workshop contained large quantities of paint solvents, the blaze took hold rapidly.

Authorities were still working to put out the fire at the time of reporting. The cause is under investigation.​​ — VNS

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