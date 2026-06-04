New documentary unveils hidden footprints of Hồ Chí Minh across Europe

HÀ NỘI — The third instalment of the documentary Hồ Chí Minh – Con Đường Phía Trước (Hồ Chí Minh – The Road Ahead) sheds light on lesser-known but significant journeys that helped shape President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideological development.

Entitled Hành Trình Qua Đức và Italia: Giải Mã Những Khoảng Trắng Lịch Sử (Journey through Germany and Italy: Decoding the Historical Blank Spaces), this episode revisits traces of Nguyễn Ái Quốc in Europe while examining links between Hồ Chí Minh’s thought and progressive movements around the world.

Drawing on historical documents, field research and insights from international scholars, Part 3 broadens the historical scope beyond the Soviet Union and France, covered in Parts 1 and 2, to include Germany and Italy.

Among the film crew’s notable discoveries is the existence of 21 streets in Italy named after Hồ Chí Minh. Far more than a statistical detail, this reflects his enduring presence and influence in Europe’s cultural and social life. Part 3 comprises two episodes: the first, Via Hồ Chí Minh, traces Nguyễn Ái Quốc’s activities in Germany in the early 20th century and opens an exploration in Italy, where Hồ Chí Minh’s name is inscribed across numerous locations.

Episode 2, Berlin 1957, focuses on President Hồ Chí Minh’s official visit to the German Democratic Republic as head of state. The film recreates moving stories of Vietnamese students who studied at the Moritzburg and Maxim Gorki schools, underscoring his deep concern for the education of younger generations.

According to director Ngô Quang Thịnh, Part 3 not only introduces new materials and perspectives on Hồ Chí Minh’s activities in Europe but also reaffirms the enduring value of his thought in today’s context, as a bridge between Việt Nam and the international community built on peace and development.

Produced by Hồ Chí Minh City Television Film Studios (TFS), Hồ Chí Minh – The Road Ahead Part 3 consists of two episodes, each 20–22 minutes long, airing on HTV9 at 8am on June 5 (Episode 1) and June 6 (Episode 2).

Part 1, Hành Trình Đến Liên Xô – Từ Dấu Chân Lịch Sử Đến Biểu Tượng Trường Tồn (Journey to the Soviet Union – From Historical Footprints to an Enduring Symbol), recreates a pivotal turning point in Nguyễn Ái Quốc’s quest for national salvation when he left Europe for the Soviet Union in 1923. Its symbolic highlight is the inauguration of the Hồ Chí Minh monument in Russia. This episode earned top honours, including the A Prize at the 2023 National Press Awards.

Part 2, Khải Hoàn Ca Giữa Lòng Paris (Victory Song in the Heart of Paris), left a strong impression by portraying Nguyễn Ái Quốc’s years in France, where he engaged with the progressive ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity.

Its centrepiece is the true story of three Swiss youths who, in 1969, raised the flag of the National Front for the Liberation of South Việt Nam atop Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. — VNS