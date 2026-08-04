Proposals on establishment of Quảng Ninh, Bắc Ninh cities to be submitted to legislature

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly Standing Committee looked into the proposals for upgrading Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh provinces to centrally-run cities and establishing 12 new wards in Bắc Ninh, at a session on Tuesday.

Presenting the Government’s proposals, Minister of Home Affairs Nguyễn Tiến Hải said the establishment of the two cities and Bắc Ninh’s 12 wards has met all political and legal requirements. The proposals are also consistent with the national master plan, plans on the urban and rural system and the Red River Delta region, provincial plans, and general urban planning schemes.

He noted that Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh have continued to play important roles in the development of the Red River Delta. Both provinces have effectively tapped their potential and advantages to become major economic centres and among the country’s leading localities.

The proposal for Quảng Ninh is based on its existing natural area, population and the number of commune-level administrative units. The new city will cover 6,231.27sq.km, have a population of over 1.52 million, and comprise 54 commune-level administrative units, including 30 wards, 22 communes and two special zones.

Meanwhile, Bắc Ninh City will be established based on the existing natural area, population and commune-level administrative units of Bắc Ninh Province after the establishment of 12 wards. The city will cover 4,713.75sq.km, with a population of nearly 3.99 million, and 99 commune-level administrative units, including 54 communes and 45 wards. The proposed 12 wards comprise Yên Phong, Tiên Du, Chi Lăng, Phù Lãng, Lương Tài, Gia Bình, Nhân Thắng, Hiệp Hòa, Bố Hah, Lạng Giang, Kép and Lục Nam.

Hải affirmed that the proposals met all five conditions stipulated in the Law on Organisation of Local Administration and all seven criteria for establishing centrally-run cities, as well as all five criteria for establishing wards under relevant regulations.

Chairman of the NA Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chí Hiếu said the committee supported the establishment of the cities and wards, which has received in-principle approval from the Party Central Committee and its Politburo.

The committee also endorsed the proposals by the Supreme People’s Court and Supreme People’s Procuracy to establish the People’s Courts and People’s Procuracies in Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh cities.

Following discussions, the NA Standing Committee approved submitting the proposals to the 16th-tenure legislature for consideration and approval at its ongoing first extraordinary session.

With 100 per cent of members present voting in favour, the committee also adopted a resolution establishing the wards in Bắc Ninh Province and approved in principle draft resolutions on people’s courts and procuracies in Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh. — VNA/VNS