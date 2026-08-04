Phú Thọ to leverage science, technology, and innovation as new growth drivers: Deputy PM

PHÚ THỌ - Phú Thọ Province must establish a development model within a "new space" built upon three strategic pillars: high-tech manufacturing, electronics, and smart production; "Ancestral Land" culture, heritage, and experiential tourism; and green agriculture, the circular economy, and sustainable development for the midland and mountainous regions.

This directive was delivered by Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng during a conference on the afternoon of August 4 to review the implementation of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW in the locality.

According to the Deputy PM, data, science, technology, and innovation must serve as the primary connecting factors to drive rapid and sustainable growth.

He emphasised that Phú Thọ should not merely remain a large-scale electronics manufacturing hub but must evolve by enhancing its capacity for research, design, and product development, ultimately fostering domestic technology enterprises and building a robust local supply chain.

The Deputy PM also tasked the province with transforming its "six major challenges" into specific "orders" with clear technical specifications, testing units, and completion deadlines.

Regarding digital transformation, he noted that solutions must practically serve citizens and businesses, eliminating the requirement for people to re-provide information that state agencies already possess.

"The critical mission now is to turn potential into products, data into decisions, and science and technology into productivity and added value," he highlighted.

At the conference, Phú Thọ announced significant achievements in its digital economy, infrastructure, and the application of science and technology. The province launched a pilot Socio-Economic Management and Governance System, initiated a 90-day campaign to complete the provincial data warehouse, and presented six major challenges to mobilise social intelligence and resources.

Currently, the digital economy accounts for 22.71% of Phú Thọ’s GRDP, ranking it third among 34 surveyed provinces and cities. The province is home to approximately 600 digital technology firms, with export values in the digital industrial sector exceeding $7 billion. The manufacturing of electronics, computers, cameras, and optical products continues to be the backbone of the local industrial sector.

To support these efforts, Phú Thọ has synchronised six national databases, seven specialised databases, and 47 provincial-managed databases. The new management and governance system integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyse data and provide early warnings, assisting provincial leaders in their decision-making and administration.

Phú Thọ Provincial Party Secretary Phạm Đại Dương stated that the locality remains steadfast in transitioning its growth model from a reliance on natural resources to one driven by knowledge, technology, and innovation. This shift is aimed at enhancing endogenous capacity to achieve double-digit growth targets.

According to Dương, the most significant change is that local Party committees and authorities now recognise science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation not as the sole responsibility of specialised sectors, but as the central engine driving socio-economic development.

However, the province also acknowledges several limitations. Specialized data following administrative restructuring has not yet reached the "accurate, sufficient, clean, and live" standard, and data connection and sharing remain restricted. While the digital economy is expanding rapidly, domestic added value, innovation activities, and digital human resources have not yet met the necessary requirements.

Entering a new phase of development, Phú Thọ has identified science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as the fundamental pillars to renew its growth model, enhance competitiveness, and expand its development space.

Đinh Anh Tuấn, chief of the Provincial Party Committee Office and a permanent member of the Provincial Steering Committee for Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation, emphasised that the province aims to become a dynamic growth pole in the Northern Midlands and Mountains region. The province intends to use science, technology, and digital transformation as the foundation for creating major breakthroughs.

Parallel to economic development, Phú Thọ is focusing on building a digital society through various models such as "Digital Literacy Campaigns", "Digital Families", "Digital Villages", and "Digital Markets - Digital Rural Areas".

To date, the province has issued identification cards to over 3.1 million citizens and activated more than 2.4 million electronic identification accounts. Furthermore, 100% of provincial hospitals have implemented electronic medical records, and 100% of general schools are now utilising digital management systems and digital learning resources. VNS