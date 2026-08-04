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Lê Quý Đôn: The enduring legacy of a great scholar

August 04, 2026 - 19:06
Widely regarded as one of Việt Nam's greatest scholars, Lê Quý Đôn (1726–1784) left an enduring legacy through his contributions to history, literature, philosophy, geography and many other fields. As the country marks the 300th anniversary of his birth, this infographic offers a snapshot of his extraordinary life and achievements.

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