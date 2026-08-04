Lê Quý Đôn: The enduring legacy of a great scholar
August 04, 2026 - 19:06
Widely regarded as one of Việt Nam's greatest scholars, Lê Quý Đôn (1726–1784) left an enduring legacy through his contributions to history, literature, philosophy, geography and many other fields. As the country marks the 300th anniversary of his birth, this infographic offers a snapshot of his extraordinary life and achievements.
Separate immigration lanes for Vietnamese passport holders at Nội Bài International Airport have cut average arrival clearance times by around 10 minutes, as the country's busiest northern gateway responds to rising international travel demand.
Statistics from the health ministry show a significant increase in organ donations from brain-dead donors since 2024. In the first eight months of 2026 alone, 46 cases of organ donation from brain-dead donors were recorded across the country.
As of 8pm on Monday, preliminary figures showed that 16 houses had been flooded, affected directly or hit by landslides. More than 13ha of crops had been affected, while 1.6ha of aquaculture facilities were damaged.