Two cyclists killed in early morning crash in HCM City

HCM CITY — Two men were killed after a car struck them from behind while they were cycling for exercise in the early hours of Tuesday in HCM City, local police said.

The fatal crash occurred at around 5am on ĐT44B Road, near Mỹ An Hamlet in Phước Hải Commune.

According to preliminary information, the two victims, both believed to be in their 60s, were riding separate bicycles from Phước Hải Commune towards Long Điền Commune when they were hit by a car travelling in the same direction.

The impact threw both cyclists from their bicycles, killing them at the scene.

Photographs from the site showed both bicycles badly mangled, while the front of the car sustained significant damage.

The victims were not carrying identification documents, and authorities had yet to confirm their identities.

Police from Long Điền Commune, together with other relevant authorities, cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

Local residents said the stretch of road is popular with people cycling for exercise in the early morning, with many riders travelling in lanes normally used by motor vehicles.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. — VNS