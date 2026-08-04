Zhejiang Export Fair to return to Việt Nam with 14th edition

HÀ NỘI — The 14th Zhejiang Export Fair will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in HCM City from August 13 to 15, providing a platform for businesses from Việt Nam and China's Zhejiang Province to strengthen trade links and explore new cooperation opportunities.

The event is a large export trade fair independently organised by Zhejiang Province in the ASEAN region. Since its debut in Việt Nam in 2011, the annual fair has become an important trade promotion platform, contributing to stronger economic and commercial ties between Zhejiang and Việt Nam, according to Vinexad National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC.

This year's edition will be held alongside the Vietnam Sport Show and the Vietnam Cycle Expo, creating one of the country's largest specialised trade event series.

The combined exhibitions are expected to feature 520 booths from 400 businesses representing 15 countries and territories across a 10,000-sq.m exhibition area. They will bring together manufacturers, importers, distributors, buyers, industry experts and business partners, creating opportunities to expand market access and foster commercial partnerships.

The Zhejiang Export Fair will showcase the Chinese province's key export products, particularly sporting and outdoor equipment, consumer goods, bicycles and electric two-wheelers, as well as bicycle and motorcycle parts and accessories. The product range is expected to meet the increasingly diverse needs of the Vietnamese market.

Organisers noted that Việt Nam remains one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic economies. As one of China's leading export-oriented provinces, Zhejiang has continued to deepen economic and trade ties with Việt Nam. Bilateral trade reached approximately US$20 billion in 2025, accounting for about 10 per cent of total trade between Việt Nam and China. — VNS