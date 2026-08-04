New growth drivers offer Việt Nam’s agriculture chance to accelerate

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s agricultural sector maintained stable production, robust export growth and a healthy trade surplus in the first half of 2026, reinforcing its role as a pillar of the national economy.

However, climate change and growing uncertainty in global trade are expected to weigh on growth in the months ahead, making it essential to unlock new drivers for the sector. Science and technology, digital transformation and green transition are increasingly seen as the key to accelerating agricultural growth.

Stable production underpins export growth

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Đặng Ngọc Diệp, agricultural, forestry and fishery exports fetched an estimated US$35.88 billion in the first six months of 2026, up 6 per cent year-on-year. The sector's GDP expanded by more than 3.8 per cent, exceeding the government's 3.7 per cent target. The results were underpinned by stable production, particularly in key industries.

During the 2026 winter-spring rice crop, farmers cultivated more than 2.9 million ha, down nearly 38,000 ha from a year earlier. Higher yields, however, rose by 120 kg per ha, lifting output to around 20.5 million tonnes, a year-on-year increase of more than 88,000 tonnes.

Livestock and fisheries also remained important contributors to growth, with total fishery output reaching nearly 5 million tonnes, up 3.6 per cent year-on-year, reaffirming their role as major growth engines.

Supported by stable production, agricultural exports continued to expand. In the first half of the year, seafood exports reached $5.7 billion, up 11.4 per cent; fruit and vegetables generated $3.6 billion, up 17.7 per cent; while wood and wood products earned $8.5 billion, up 4.4 per cent.

Livestock products recorded the strongest performance, with exports surging 34.6 per cent, the highest among segments.

Despite continued global economic uncertainty, Việt Nam maintained growth in major export markets. Exports to China rose by 23.1 per cent, while shipments to Japan increased by 1.6 per cent.

Đặng Phúc Nguyên, General Secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, said exports of fruit and vegetables have benefited from steady demand in China and smoother customs clearance procedures.

He added that businesses have become more proactive in meeting phytosanitary requirements, traceability rules, planting area and packing facility codes. The expansion of officially approved fruit exports under bilateral protocols had also encouraged greater investment in production areas and more sustainable supply chains, strengthening the competitiveness of Vietnamese products.

Unlocking new growth drivers

To achieve its 4 per cent growth target for 2026, experts held that the agricultural sector must unlock new momentum through science and technology, digital transformation and green development.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is implementing strategic technology initiatives, including the development of next-generation crop, livestock and aquaculture varieties, domestic veterinary vaccines, biological products and digital data infrastructure to support production management.

These efforts are expected to improve climate resilience through drought- and salt-tolerant crop varieties, stronger disease surveillance and real-time forecasting and production management.

According to Nguyễn Văn Long, Director of the ministry's Department of Science and Technology, the ministry has proposed 15 strategic technology projects and identified 13 products with the potential to become strategic technologies. It is also promoting cooperation among government agencies, research institutions, businesses and farmers in research and technology transfer.

In digital transformation, Việt Nam officially launched its national agricultural traceability system on July 1, enhancing transparency, quality control, export support and the competitiveness of Vietnamese agricultural products.

Nevertheless, stronger support will be needed to help exporters expand into new markets and adapt to the global shift towards greener trade.

Đỗ Quốc Hưng, Acting Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Department of Foreign Market Development, said environmental and sustainability requirements, including the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards, are becoming the biggest medium- and long-term challenges for exporters.

He held that Việt Nam therefore needs a comprehensive green transition ecosystem, including carbon measurement centres, certification systems and green financing mechanisms. The country should also develop green production clusters to lower compliance costs through economies of scale, Hưng added. — VNA/VNS