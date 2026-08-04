Construction begins on 450MW solar power plant in Tây Ninh

TÂY NINH — Construction officially began on the 450MW Dầu Tiếng 5 solar power plant in Dương Minh Châu Commune, the southern province of Tây Ninh, on Tuesday, marking a major step in Việt Nam's clean energy transition.

With a total investment of VNĐ7.77 trillion (nearly US$296 million), the project is currently the largest solar power plant by installed capacity in Tây Ninh. It is expected to help strengthen national energy security while supporting the country's transition to a greener and more sustainable energy system.

Developed by DT5.1 Energy JSC, a subsidiary of Xuân Cầu Holdings, the project will cover about 645 ha of semi-submerged land around Dầu Tiếng Reservoir. It will be equipped with photovoltaic panels, distributed inverters, a transformer station, transmission lines and grid connection infrastructure.

Commercial operation is scheduled to begin in December 2027. Once completed, the plant is expected to generate more than 808 million kWh of clean electricity annually, helping meet growing power demand while contributing to Việt Nam's commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Tô Dũng, Chairman of Xuân Cầu Holdings, said Dầu Tiếng 5 was among the first projects to apply the direct power purchase agreement (DPPA) mechanism. He said the project would enable renewable energy producers and major electricity consumers to trade clean electricity directly while promoting the development of a more competitive power market.

PowerChina, the project's general contractor, pledged to ensure construction quality, maintain project progress and strictly comply with health, safety and environmental standards throughout implementation. The company said it would take measures to minimise construction impacts on the water resources and ecosystem of Dầu Tiếng Reservoir.

Chairman of the Tây Ninh People's Committee Lê Văn Hằn said the project would not only help enhance national energy security and accelerate the country's green energy transition, but also make effective use of the reservoir's semi-submerged land, attract investment, create jobs, increase local budget revenue and support economic growth.

Since 2018, Xuân Cầu Holdings has developed the Dầu Tiếng 1, Dầu Tiếng 2 and Dầu Tiếng 3 solar power plants with a combined capacity of 500MW. At the time they entered operation, the complex was the largest solar power facility in Southeast Asia.

On the occasion, DT5.1 Energy JSC donated VNĐ1 billion to Tây Ninh province's Education Promotion Fund and the Fund for the Poor in Dương Minh Châu Commune to support local social welfare programmes. — VNS