Lào Cai supports the relocation of people and property from disaster-prone areas

LÀO CAI — Alongside addressing consequences of the natural disaster, Lào Cai authorities are assessing the safety of potentially at-risk houses; evacuating residents and drawing up both immediate and long-term response plans.

Following heavy rain from Sunday night to Monday morning, the risk of further landslides remains in many localities, particularly around houses situated close to slopes and along roads where landslides have already occurred, according to the Lào Cai Department of Agriculture and Environment.

The disaster was mainly characterised by heavy rain, thunderstorms, whirlwinds and lightning, accompanied by localised flooding, water entering houses, landslides on both lower and upper slopes, and fallen trees.

It affected houses and property, agricultural production, aquaculture, transport and domestic water-supply facilities.

The disaster affected Cốc San, Bát Xát, Trịnh Tường, Mường Khương communes and Lào Cai Ward, as well as sections of National Highway 4E.

As of 8pm on Monday, preliminary figures showed that 16 houses had been flooded, affected directly or hit by landslides.

More than 13ha of crops had been affected, while 1.6ha of aquaculture facilities were damaged.

One fish pond was inundated by soil and rocks, resulting in the loss of approximately one tonne of fish.

A number of roads were flooded, hit by landslides or temporarily rendered impassable. One water-supply facility in Trịnh Tường Commune was affected, disrupting water supplies to two villages.

The estimated total value of damage was VNĐ2.4 billion (US$91,200).

Lào Cai Ward mobilised approximately 250 people and six rapid-response teams to help clear fallen trees, soil and rocks; put up warning signs at dangerous locations; and assist residents in moving their property to safety.

Other localities maintained 24-hour duty rosters, installed warning signs, inspected high-risk areas and urged residents to take the initiative in responding to the situation.

Lào Cai authorities are arranging safe accommodation for households unable to return home, providing maize seeds for Cốc San Commune, and providing guidance and considering support for the restoration of affected cropland and fish ponds, as well as for approximately one tonne of fish lost in Bát Xát.

In terms of transport, Lào Cai is prioritising the urgent repair of the water-supply facility in Phố Mới 1 Village, Trịnh Tường Commune, in order to restore water supplies to the two villages as soon as possible.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, the key tasks for localities in the coming period are to continue closely monitoring weather developments; maintain duty rosters; issue timely warnings; and regularly inspect landslide and flooded areas, submerged crossings, bridges, culverts and houses located close to slopes. — VNS