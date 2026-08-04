ASEAN Law Forum promotes AI application in law-making and justice

HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Law Forum 2026, themed 'Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Law-Making and Law Enforcement in the Digital Era', will take place in Hà Nội from August 17 to 19.

The event will bring together legal and judicial leaders from across Southeast Asia and international partners to explore how AI can strengthen legal systems and regional cooperation.

The forum, approved by the Ministry of Justice under Decision No. 1786/QĐ-BTP, is expected to attract around 100 delegates.

The Vietnamese delegation will include Government leaders, Ministry of Justice officials, and representatives from Party Central agencies, ministries, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuracy.

International participants will include representatives of the Philippine Department of Justice, as the current ASEAN Chair, heads of the ASEAN Senior Law Officials Meeting (ASLOM) from all 10 member states, the ASEAN Secretariat, ambassadors, and representatives of major international partners, including the European Union (EU), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA).

It aims to provide a platform for ASEAN countries to exchange experience in applying AI to law-making and law enforcement, with a view to improving the quality and effectiveness of legal development and implementation in the digital era. It also seeks to strengthen the digital capabilities of legal and judicial institutions and their personnel.

Another key objective is to deepen international and regional cooperation on digital transformation and AI applications in the legal sector, thereby supporting ASEAN's efforts to improve law enforcement and develop a more harmonised, modern and adaptive legal framework capable of addressing emerging legal challenges in the digital age.

For nearly two decades, the Ministry of Justice has maintained the ASEAN Law Forum as a regional platform for in-depth dialogue on legal and judicial issues.

At the 13th ASEAN Law Ministers Meeting (ALAWMM) and the 24th ASEAN Senior Law Officials Meeting (ASLOM), held in Manila in November 2025, Việt Nam proposed hosting the 2026 forum under the theme of AI applications in law-making and law enforcement in the digital era.

According to the agenda, the event will open with welcome remarks by a Government leader, an address by a representative of the Philippine Department of Justice and an opening speech by Việt Nam's Minister of Justice.

The first plenary session will feature Việt Nam's keynote report on ‘AI in Law-Making and Legal Development in Việt Nam: Current Situation, Challenges and Prospects’.

It will be followed by discussions on AI applications in the National Legal Information Portal to improve access to legal information and support law enforcement in the digital era.

Subsequent sessions will examine ASEAN countries' legal and policy frameworks for digital transformation and AI in law-making and law enforcement, as well as practical experience in using AI to help citizens and businesses better access legal services.

The forum will also explore best practices and innovative models for AI applications in legal development and enforcement, future directions for strengthening cooperation among ASEAN legal and judicial agencies on digital transformation, and responsible AI, with a dedicated session highlighting European experience.

In addition, thematic discussions will focus on AI sovereignty and governance in ASEAN's public sector, arbitration in the digital era, and human-centred approaches to AI, drawing on international experience.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Việt Nam's hosting of the ASEAN Law Forum 2026 builds on the achievements of previous editions while introducing a new focus on technology-driven legal cooperation to improve institutional quality and the effectiveness of law enforcement.

The event also aligns with the Party's policy on improving the legal system, as outlined in Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW dated April 30, 2025, and Politburo Conclusions No. 09-KL/TW of March 10, 2026, and No. 18-KL/TW of April 2, 2026. It further underscores Việt Nam's proactive role in advancing legal and judicial cooperation within ASEAN. — VNS