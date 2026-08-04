Effective implementation set as measure of legislative quality

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn yesterday called for a fundamental shift in legislative thinking, saying that quality should be judged by how effectively laws are implemented in practice.

Opening the first extraordinary session of the 16th NA, Mẫn urged lawmakers to ensure legislation is rooted in practical needs, promotes development and puts people and businesses at the centre of policymaking.

He also called for the prompt institutionalisation of the Party's policies, saying delays in translating them into law could cause the country to miss development opportunities.

The 17-day session, which runs until August 24, is expected to pass 15 laws and four resolutions, give first opinions on seven draft laws for consideration at the second session, and decide on seven other matters, including strategic transport infrastructure and the national urban system.

Lawmakers will also work over weekends, with a mid-session break to allow drafting agencies to revise bills before they are submitted for approval.

Chairman Mẫn urged the legislature to improve the legal framework to address pressing issues, create a more favourable investment and business environment, reduce administrative procedures and compliance costs, promote science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, unlock new growth drivers and support the effective operation of the country's three-tier local administration model.

Focus on legal reforms

At the opening sitting, lawmakers heard proposals and verification reports on four draft laws covering legal education, state compensation liability, customs administration and conditional business sectors under the Law on Investment.

The revised Law on Dissemination and Education of Laws seeks to expand the responsibilities of ministries, NA agencies, media organisations, legal service providers, employers and legal professionals in promoting legal awareness. It also strengthens the accountability of ministers and local authorities for legal education.

The draft amendments to the Law on State Compensation Liability revise 35 provisions and repeal two articles of the current law, focusing on six areas, including the scope of state compensation, claims procedures, funding arrangements, reimbursement obligations of public officials and state management of compensation activities.

Presenting the verification reports, chairman of the NA's Committee on Law and Justice Phan Chí Hiếu said the committee supported the overall direction of both bills but recommended further refinement to ensure consistency with the broader legal framework and the availability of financial and human resources for implementation.

Lawmakers also reviewed amendments to the Law on Customs, which would revise 15 provisions to align the legislation with the country's newly streamlined state apparatus and strengthen digital customs management.

Most committee members supported requiring individuals and organisations engaged in cross-border e-commerce to complete electronic identity verification. However, they recommended that verification be required only once for each user account and remain valid for all subsequent transactions to improve convenience while maintaining effective oversight.

NA also heard proposals and verification reports on three other legislative initiatives: a resolution introducing special mechanisms to handle legal violations involving the state and private sectors while promoting science, technology, innovation and digital transformation; a resolution on special policies to remove obstacles to projects serving the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Phú Quốc special zone, An Giang Province; and a revised Law on Petroleum. — VNS