Việt Nam, Cambodia strengthen security cooperation, law enforcement coordination

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang received Santibindit Chan Ean, Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Interior, in Hà Nội on Tuesday, on the occasion of the latter’s working visit to Việt Nam.

Welcoming the Cambodian delegation, Quang expressed his pleasure at the regular meetings between senior leaders of the two ministries, which provide opportunities to exchange views on issues of shared concern, share experience and support one another across various fields.

He affirmed that Việt Nam-Cambodia relations have continued to be strengthened and developed positively, with political ties playing a leading role, and Party-to-Party cooperation receiving due attention, helping provide overall strategic direction for bilateral ties.

Regarding cooperation between the two ministries, Quang said that, based on high-level agreements between the two countries and the ministries’ 2026 cooperation plan, the two sides have closely coordinated to ensure security and safety during major political events and high-level visits in each country. They have also worked to prevent individuals and organisations from using one country’s territory to undermine the security and interests of the other.

The two sides have established a joint working group to step up the fight against transnational crime. Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security has also deployed a permanent working team to Cambodia, coordinating with local authorities in dismantling major cases involving online fraud and drug-related crime.

Quang spoke highly of the annual conference of the Ministers of Public Security/Interior of Cambodia, Laos and Việt Nam, describing it as an important cooperation mechanism for strengthening coordination in safeguarding national security and maintaining social order and safety, thereby contributing to a stable environment for socio-economic development.

He proposed further enhancing training and Vietnamese and Khmer language skills among law enforcement personnel, particularly those in border localities, to improve information sharing and enable the two sides to promptly address security and public order issues at the grassroots level.

The minister also expressed his readiness to share Việt Nam’s experience in streamlining the organisational apparatus, saying such experience could provide useful references for Cambodia as it works to improve the efficiency of its state apparatus.

For his part, Chan Ean thanked Quang and the Ministry of Public Security for sharing valuable practical experience in organisational restructuring, state management, and maintaining security and public order.

He expressed his hope that the two ministries will continue exchanges and experience-sharing and strengthen cooperation in combating transnational crime, particularly online fraud and drug-related offences, thereby contributing to security and order and further deepening the friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia. — VNA/VNS