Lawmakers back innovation incentives, protection for officials acting in public interest

HÀ NỘI — Lawmakers on Tuesday broadly supported the issuance of an NA resolution establishing special mechanisms and policies to address legal violations related to the State sector, the private sector, and the application of science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

During group discussions at the first extraordinary session of the 16th National Assembly (NA), they said the proposed resolution would institutionalise the Party’s policies on encouraging innovation and protecting officials who dare to think, act and take responsibility for the common good.

According to Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, a deputy of Cần Thơ City, many individuals covered by the draft resolution are currently facing difficulties because the law either lacks relevant provisions or is subject to differing interpretations in practice.

Ngọc noted that although Resolution No 57-NQ/TW introduced a regulatory sandbox mechanism for science, technology and digital transformation, few organisations have come forward to implement pilot models. After one and a half years of implementation, the disbursement rate for projects in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation remains limited. He also pointed to unresolved issues surrounding the determination of technology lifecycles.

He stressed that protection for officials who dare to think creatively, take action and experiment should be viewed more comprehensively, noting that reviews of the past two terms found no cases in which officials were sanctioned for losses or violations where their actions were not motivated by personal gain.

Deputy Lê Thành Đông of Hà Tĩnh Province expressed strong support for the resolution, saying that its adoption would not only promptly institutionalise the Party’s guidelines but also meet practical development needs in the new phase. He added that it carries humanitarian significance by encouraging officials and other stakeholders to act boldly in the public interest.

However, Đông suggested that the drafting agency further review the laws on science, technology and innovation and on digital transformation, as well as relevant provisions of the Penal Code to expand the scope of the resolution to cover sci-tech research, development and application, while clearly defining the full scope of such activities.

Sharing a similar view, deputy Nguyễn Vũ Trung of HCM City described the draft resolution as "highly necessary and groundbreaking", saying it is consistent with the policy of promoting the private economic sector while accepting reasonable levels of risk in science, technology and innovation.

Also speaking during the discussions, deputy Trương Minh Huy Vũ of HCM City praised the draft for extending beyond science, technology and innovation to encompass both the state and private economic sectors. He said the resolution would serve as a "shield" to protect innovation activities and encourage progress in emerging fields.

Vũ called for clearer definitions of qualitative concepts such as "delivering socio-economic benefits" and "fully remedied", recommending the addition of measurable criteria to facilitate implementation. He also proposed more flexible provisions regarding the three-year time limit for special projects and called for clarification of the authority responsible for assessment, including the establishment of expert councils to support implementation.

In the longer term, he suggested considering a broader NA resolution or a dedicated law to comprehensively institutionalise the Party’s policy of protecting and encouraging those who dare to think differently, take responsibility, and promote innovation. — VNA/VNS