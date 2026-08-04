National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology - Facility 2 officially begins operation

HÀ NỘI — The National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology officially inaugurated its second facility in Ngọc Than Village, Quốc Oai Commune, Hà Nội, on August 4.

This milestone marks a significant step in the strategy to expand the system for specialised healthcare, covering obstetrics, gynaecology, neonatology and assisted reproduction, thereby meeting the public's growing healthcare needs.

On the first day, hundreds of pregnant women and local residents arrived at the new facility of the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology for medical examinations.

Hoàng Thị Liêm, 31, from Hà Đông, Hà Nội, arrived early at the facility with her husband for their scheduled appointment.

Today, they are set to welcome their first child after more than seven years of waiting.

Liêm said she chose the hospital to monitor her pregnancy and give birth right from the moment of conception through in vitro fertilisation.

"I was quite surprised; on my first visit for a check-up, the hospital was spotless, and the rooms were spacious—it felt more like a resort," she said.

According to Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Duy Ánh, the hospital's director, Liêm was one of 15 patients who underwent surgery on the first day the hospital's second facility began operations.

With a total investment of nearly VNĐ1 trillion (US$38 million), the new facility is built on a site of nearly 60,000sq.m, featuring a 300-bed capacity and a full range of clinical and paraclinical specialities, as well as functional departments meeting modern standards.

With comprehensive investment in infrastructure and modern medical equipment, alongside a highly qualified team of medical workers, the second facility is expected to become a modern centre for specialised medical care, contributing to improved healthcare quality and alleviating the patient load at the existing city-centre facility.

"We expect the second facility to become a centre for specialised medical care, contributing to improved healthcare service quality and alleviating the patient load on the existing facility in the city centre," said Dr. Ánh.

Facility 2 has been approved by the Ministry of Health to implement 2,222 specialised medical procedures, establishing a foundation for the comprehensive delivery of high-quality healthcare services in the fields of obstetrics and gynaecology, neonatology, pregnancy management, assisted reproduction and care and treatment for newborns and premature infants.

The facility has the capacity to handle approximately 1,000 outpatient visits daily, significantly minimising the load on the main facility and enabling residents of western Hà Nội and neighbouring provinces to access high-quality medical services.

Dr. Ánh stated that in the initial phase, the hospital will provide a full range of basic obstetrics and gynaecology services. The hospital’s team of leading experts will be flexibly deployed across both facilities, enabling the public to access high-quality medical care at Facility 2 while ensuring professional consistency throughout the hospital's system.

“Looking ahead, the facility will pave the way for the development of specialised areas such as gynecologic oncology, fetal medicine, genetic testing, stem cell therapy, genetics, and prenatal screening—all of which are key fields in modern obstetrics and gynaecology,” said Dr. Ánh.

The launch of the new facility will not only address the issue of overcrowding but also pave the way for the hospital to develop into a modern centre for obstetrics and gynaecology, fully equipped to implement advanced, world-class medical techniques,” stressed Dr. Ánh.

To mark the official opening of its second facility, the hospital is launching a series of free medical examination programmes from August 4 to 15, aiming to provide the public with access to high-quality healthcare services.

For patients seeking consultation for infertility, the hospital covers 100 per cent of the costs for male and female infertility consultations, ultrasounds, and semen analysis.

Postpartum mothers receive 100 per cent coverage for premium hospital room charges, while newborns and premature infants receive 100 per cent coverage for general health check-ups under the hospital's programme. — VNS