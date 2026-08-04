Cần Thơ plans major power expansion with 19 new energy projects

CẦN THƠ — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta city of Cần Thơ has proposed adding 19 new power generation projects with a combined capacity of 42,175 MW to Việt Nam's revised National Power Development Plan VIII, as the city seeks to establish itself as a major energy hub in the Mekong Delta.

The proposal was presented during a meeting between the Cần Thơ People's Committee and a delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Trade on Tuesday.

The new projects include two gas-fired power plants, Long Phú 2 and Long Phú 3, with a combined capacity of 2,500 MW, three onshore and nearshore wind projects totaling 475 MW, eight offshore wind farms with a combined capacity of 30,000 MW, and six utility-scale solar projects with a total capacity of 9,200 MW by 2035.

In addition to the new proposals, the city requested adjustments to 17 existing projects, including changes to construction timelines, locations, and grid connection plans for thermal, wind, solar, and waste-to-energy facilities.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Trương Thanh Hoài said the Government is reviewing and updating Power Development Plan VIII to address rapidly rising electricity demand and delays affecting several large energy projects.

He noted that, following its administrative expansion, Cần Thơ has significant potential to become the Mekong Delta's "energy battery" and will play an important role in strengthening Việt Nam's long-term energy security.

According to city officials, Cần Thơ currently has 57 power projects included in the revised power plan, with a combined planned capacity of 12,192.7 MW. Of these, 16 projects are already in operation, nine are under construction, 14 have received investment approval, and 18 are still awaiting investor selection.

However, the city faces several challenges, including delays to the Ô Môn II and Sông Hậu II thermal power projects, slow investor selection, transmission bottlenecks, and difficulties related to land clearance and investment procedures.

To overcome these obstacles, Cần Thơ has asked the ministry to support revisions to the national power plan, accelerate key energy and transmission projects, and introduce policies that encourage private investment in energy-related manufacturing, including wind power equipment and battery production.

Officials said the proposed additions are necessary to fully utilise the city's expanded energy resources and meet long-term electricity demand while supporting industrial and economic growth across the Mekong Delta. — VNS