Campaign launched to boost tourism content creation

HCM CITY — A campaign called "Tell the Story of Việt Nam" has been launched for this summer, rolling out a nationwide initiative featuring educational workshops, a video contest, and experiential filming to empower in-house marketing teams within the tourism sector.

The initiative, co-organised by Canon Marketing Việt Nam and Travellive Media Group, marks the first time a leading global camera brand has executed a programme specifically tailored to upgrading the short-form video production capabilities of local hospitality and travel businesses.

The campaign aims to provide technical solutions and storytelling expertise to help local firms better promote the country’s image, operating under the philosophy that “those who understand Việt Nam best are those working within its tourism industry.”

It comes at a critical time of shifting consumer behaviour.

Lê Minh Phượng, founder and CEO of Travellive, said the effectiveness of promoting Vietnamese tourism can come from thousands of authentic clips created by insiders every day.

"We believe that shared genuine emotions will bring long-term, sustainable communication results."

The nationwide initiative is built upon three main pillars designed to bridge the technical and storytelling gap for local businesses.

The first is "The New Language of Travel" workshop series, which offers a chain of free, hands-on training sessions led by industry experts and Canon technicians.

The inaugural workshop was held in HCM City on May 28, attracting nearly 100 marketing managers from hotels and travel agencies. Subsequent workshops will be held in Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng in June.

The second pillar is "The Insider Lens" video contest, a dedicated short-form video competition for tourism marketers and content creators.

Submissions, which must be under 90 seconds, can be submitted via https://travelvideocontest.vn/ across two phases.

Phase 1, running from May 28 to June 18, focuses on Việt Nam's people and culture, while Phase 2, from June 2 to 23, highlights unique travel products and services.

Finally, the "Happy Việt Nam" filming activity will see professional production crews visit international five-star hotels and resorts across the country.

They will capture genuine, cinematic moments of tourists enjoying their vacations, creating a vivid collective portrait of a hospitable Việt Nam.

Yu Kai Ming Benny, Sales and Marketing Director of Canon Marketing Việt Nam, said the firm is among those investing heavily in the content creation ecosystem.

"The way customers consume content today is heavily linked to what they learn from digital platforms," he said. — VNS