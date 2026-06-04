Phú Quốc, Đà Nẵng lead Việt Nam's summer travel boom

HÀ NỘI — Coastal destinations, particularly Phú Quốc and Đà Nẵng, are leading Việt Nam's summer tourism boom, according to online travel platform Traveloka.

Traveloka data showed strong growth in domestic travel demand during June and July, driven by beach holidays, urban getaways and event-based tourism. Vietnamese travellers are also planning trips earlier and making use of promotional campaigns to optimise costs and experiences.

Phú Quốc recorded the country's highest increase in flight searches, up 56 per cent, followed by Côn Đảo with 42 per cent, highlighting the growing appeal of premium island vacations.

Meanwhile, Đà Nẵng ranked as the most popular accommodation destination on Traveloka and saw strong growth in domestic flight bookings. The central city was recently named among Asia's top summer destinations by Lonely Planet while the Danang International Fireworks Festival 2026 was listed among the world's must-experience summer festivals by Travel + Leisure.

Vũng Tàu, another coastal attraction, is also emerging as a "hot spot" for accommodation thanks to the trend of self-driving tours to nearby places. Familiar coastal destinations such as Nha Trang, Quy Nhơn, and Mũi Né sustain their stable appeal as they are about to enter the peak tourist season in August.

Major cities including Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City also remain among the most searched domestic destinations, reflecting continued demand for short urban breaks.

Traveloka Vietnam Country Director Huỳnh Thị Mai Thy said Vietnamese travellers are becoming more proactive in planning their holidays, viewing travel as an important part of their lifestyle and well-being. — VNA/VNS