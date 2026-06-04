HCM City Drama Theatre promotes arts education for children in summer

HCM CITY — The HCM City Drama Theatre has launched various activities to promote arts education for children in the summer.

The theatre will host a free training course on theatrical and acting skills for children aged eight to 15.

The course aims to provide knowledge and skills in drama through experimental activities led by the theatre’s veteran directors and actors, including Meritorious Artist Việt Hà, Tuyết Mai, and Tấn Hoàng.

Students can learn about vocal, physical, performance and analytical skills, makeup, group work, and how to stage and perform a children’s play.

With these skills, they can participate in creating and promoting artistic activities at schools and perform in children’s shows at schools and local theatres.

The class is expected to open from June 16 to July 31 at the Worker Stage in Bến Thành Ward.

The course is part of the programme “Sân Khấu Học Đường” (Theatre in School), supported by the city Department of Culture and Sports, which introduces students to traditional and contemporary music and performing arts.

The programme features the HCM City Hát Bội Theatre, the Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương (Reformed Opera) Theatre, and the HCM City Drama Theatre.

The theatres present performances of classical plays about Việt Nam’s history and culture, national heroes, and Vietnamese fairy tales at schools.

They also offer interactive activities with the artists to educate the young generation about aesthetic and cultural traditions and nurture their love for the country. — VNS