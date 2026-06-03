DANAFF spotlights 40 years of Vietnamese cinema in renewal era

HÀ NỘI — As the spotlight turns to four decades of Vietnamese filmmaking, audiences at the fourth Đà Nẵng International Film Festival (DANAFF) will have a chance to take a trip down memory lane through a selection of landmark works that have helped shape the nation's cinema.

Seventeen films will be screened as part of the Việt Nam Cinema 40 Years of Reform programme at DANAFF from June 28 to July 4.

The films showcased in the programme will not only rekindle memories of Vietnamese cinema but also highlight the milestones and changes that have shaped Việt Nam's film industry over the past four decades.

Together, they offer a portrait of Vietnamese cinema through different eras, from works reflecting social realities to more recent explorations of storytelling techniques and human expression.

For local moviegoers, the programme is more than an opportunity to revisit classic films. It is also a reunion with cherished memories.

Nguyễn Minh Anh, 46, from Hòa Khánh Ward, said she is looking forward to the Việt Nam Cinema 40 Years of Reform programme.

“There are films I watched when I was young, and revisiting them now will likely give me a very different perspective," Minh Anh said.

"I also want to take my children to the screenings so that they can learn more about Vietnamese cinema from earlier generations.”

For younger audiences, the films in the programme also offer valuable insights into social life across different periods, from aesthetics and mindsets to the ways people communicated and interacted with one another.

Trần Hoàng Nam, 19, from Hải Châu Ward, said the programme offers young audiences like himself an opportunity to discover films that were deeply cherished by their parents' generation.

“Without programmes like this, it would be difficult for me to watch these films and understand why they have remained so memorable to so many people. They also give younger generations a deeper perspective on Vietnamese cinema and the lives and experiences of those who came before us,” Nam said.

The screening of these films is meaningful not only for audiences but also for the filmmakers behind them. Director Lê Hoàng said the occasion carries special significance, as it allows him to reflect on his creative journey and reconsider the enduring value of his works within today's cinematic landscape.

Lê Hoàng's Gái Nhảy (Dancing Girls) explores the lives of Hạnh and Hoa, two young women caught in the world of exotic dancing and prostitution, portraying hidden corners of society, from drug abuse to the dangers of HIV, through the characters' misguided choices and tragic experiences.

Gái Nhảy (2003) became a box-office phenomenon and, along with many other films such as Street Cinderella, Dancing Boys and Female Bandit, contributed to the development of Vietnamese blockbuster cinema in the early 2000s.

Opportunities such as this are rare, allowing film enthusiasts to revisit these works and reflect on how they resonate with audiences today.

Phan Đăng Di's Bi, Don't Be Afraid! will be screened as part of the programme almost 16 years after its premiere. The film portrays the life of a multi-generational family in Hà Nội, where each member carries their own darkness and hidden desires.

The film (2010) received international recognition, including Best Debut Film and Best Cinematography at the Stockholm International Film Festival and a Special Mention Award at the Vancouver International Film Festival.

“I’m eager to see how audiences react to the film when experiencing it again after so many years,” Di said.

"Alongside economic development, cultural and artistic progress also plays a vital role. Cinema is a unique medium for capturing the spirit of an era, documenting changes in social life and reflecting the evolving mindset of Vietnamese people across different periods."

Alongside the screenings, audiences will have the opportunity to engage with artists and filmmakers through discussions exploring the evolution of Vietnamese cinema over the past 40 years of renewal.

The events will also provide valuable insights into the context in which the films were made, the production conditions of the time and the significance of each work within the broader evolution of Vietnamese cinema.

As the fourth edition of DANAFF embraces the theme of connecting Asian cinema with the world, the Việt Nam Cinema 40 Years of Reform programme adds a distinctive dimension to the host country's cinematic presence. — VNS