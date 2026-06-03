Hội An show wins world's online travel platforms award

HỘI AN – The Hội An Memories Show has received the Excellent Partner Award 2026 from Trip.com, one of the world’s leading online travel platforms, following positive traveller reviews and strong engagement from international visitors.

The award is presented to destinations and tourism partners that consistently deliver high-quality visitor experiences and receive favourable feedback from travellers across Trip.com’s global network.

The recognition reflects the growing international interest in cultural and heritage-based tourism experiences.

Since its debut in 2018, Ký Ức Hội An (Hội An Memories), a 60-minute show depicting the 400-year history and development of Hội An during the Đại Việt (Great Việt) State in the 15th–18th century, staged on an open-air platform in the middle of the Thu Bồn River, has welcomed millions of visitors to its 25,000sq.m outdoor stage and featured nearly 500 performers.

The award reflects the positive response the production has received from audiences over the years and highlights the increasing demand for authentic local cultural experiences among international travellers, the show’s management board said.

The recognition also underscores the role of cultural performances in enriching tourism experiences and introducing local heritage to wider international audiences. Through platforms such as Trip.com, cultural tourism products in Hội An continue to reach travellers from a growing number of global markets, it added.

The show is part of Hội An Memories Land — World’s Leading Cultural Tourism and Entertainment Complex, seen as the only combined art performance and resort in Việt Nam.

The show was once recognised as the leading historical spectacle at the Best Hotels-Resorts Awards by Wanderlust Tips in South Korea and was chosen to be shown at Times Square, New York in the US.

It has been voted the World's Leading Cultural Tourism and Entertainment Complex four times in a row for its unique offering at the World Travel Awards in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The destination hosted more than 600,000 visitors in 2025. — VNS