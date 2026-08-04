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Hải Phòng launches digital food map to boost nighttime economy

August 04, 2026 - 15:00
The platform is expected to provide residents and visitors with an official channel to discover reputable dining venues, helping promote Hải Phòng’s image as a modern, tourism-friendly city while supporting the development of the night-time economy.

 

Visitors experience the unique flavours of Hải Phòng cuisine. — Photo laodong.vn

HẢI PHÒNG — The Hải Phòng Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched the Hải Phòng Digital Food Map while expanding cashless payment services at local food and beverage establishments.

The initiative aims to digitalise eligible businesses by integrating them into the Digital Food Map, contributing to the implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW on digital transformation.

The platform is expected to provide residents and visitors with an official channel to discover reputable dining venues, helping promote Hải Phòng’s image as a modern, tourism-friendly city while supporting the development of the nighttime economy.

The programme also encourages businesses to adopt digital payment methods, including QR code payments, e-wallets and bank transfers, helping streamline operations, reduce transaction errors and improve customer convenience.

Participating businesses will have their locations and official information featured on the Hải Phòng Digital Food Map, integrated into the Smart Hải Phòng application, and will receive priority promotion through the city's tourism promotion programmes.

They will also receive technical support to onboard their businesses onto digital platforms, optimise service listings and access initial incentives and support available under the cooperation programme.

The initiative is expected to help participating businesses reach more potential customers, particularly visitors to Hải Phòng’s night-time food walking street and the city's cultural and tourism events. — VNS

 

NQ57 culture digital transformation science technology

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