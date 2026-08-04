Exhibition blends Tibetan Dzi beads with Vietnamese lacquer

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition exploring the cultural ties between Việt Nam and Tibet (China) has opened at Art House, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the artistic and spiritual traditions shared by the two cultures.

Entitled Mật Ngữ Thời Gian (The Secret Language of Time), the exhibition explores Dzi beads through the lens of fine art, inviting visitors into a multidimensional creative space featuring handmade Dzi bead jewellery, traditional Vietnamese lacquerware and dó (poonah) paper.

While each medium carries its own historical and cultural legacy, together they celebrate shared humanistic values, inspire creativity and foster cultural dialogue through artistic expression.

The exhibition presents Dzi bead jewellery collections from Vietnamese collectors alongside works by nine Vietnamese artists.

Each artist brings a distinctive visual language, creating an exhibition that reinterprets culturally significant materials through a contemporary artistic lens.

"A defining feature of the exhibition is the fusion of traditional Vietnamese lacquer and dó paper with artistically crafted Dzi bead collections that remain closely connected to everyday life," said Mai Thị Ngọc Oanh, deputy head of the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association.

"Each piece reflects the rhythms of contemporary life while conveying humanistic messages that celebrate the values of truth, goodness and beauty.

"Through a harmonious visual language and expressive depth, the exhibition seeks to evoke a sense of tranquillity and share positive values with the public."

Originating in Tibet and the Himalayan region, Dzi beads are explored through the lens of visual art. Their characteristic lines, circles, eye motifs and geometric forms provide rich inspiration for experimentation with composition, colour and symbolism in applied arts.

Dzi beads are ancient agate beads that have long been revered as cultural artefacts, renowned for their distinctive symbolic motifs, according to artist Lê Thu Huyền.

"The circular motifs, eye patterns, parallel lines and geometric designs found on Dzi bead jewellery are layered with symbolic meaning, offering multiple interpretations of cultural traditions, humanity and the natural world while reflecting the belief that the beads embody energy drawn from the universe."

While Dzi beads communicate through symbolism, Vietnamese lacquer reflects centuries of artistic craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Each work is created through successive layers of lacquer that are painstakingly applied, polished and refined, making every painting unique and impossible to replicate exactly.

Alongside lacquer art, dó paper stands as another enduring symbol of Vietnamese cultural heritage. Modest yet elegant, it has been used for centuries to preserve manuscripts, folk paintings, calligraphy and other treasured cultural works.

"I hope the exhibition promotes cultural exchange through art, encouraging people to approach different traditions with appreciation and respect," said Hồ Dương, a Dzi bead collector.

"A deeper appreciation of Việt Nam's own cultural heritage also helps us value the artistic traditions of other countries and communities."

The exhibition runs until August 7 at Art House, 16 Ngô Quyền Street, Hà Nội. — VNS