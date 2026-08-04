HCM City receives 47 Vietnamese deported from US in largest batch this year

HÀ NỘI — Authorities in HCM City said late Tuesday they have received 47 Vietnamese nationals deported from the United States in the largest such repatriation to the southern metropolis since the beginning of 2026.

According to the Immigration Department under the HCM City Police, a city police delegation coordinated with relevant agencies to receive the returnees at the Immigration Police Office at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội.

The department said most of those returned had resided in HCM City before leaving Việt Nam and had committed violations of the law while in the US.

Following the completion of legal procedures, US authorities transferred the individuals to the Vietnamese side in accordance with bilateral cooperation arrangements.

The agency said the latest case reflects a continuing rise in the number of Vietnamese nationals deported from the US, as countries tighten immigration enforcement and take stricter action against violations of residency regulations.

Authorities said the reception process was conducted in accordance with Vietnamese law, balancing diplomatic obligations and public security requirements while ensuring respect for the lawful rights and interests of the returnees.

For those unable to contact family members, lacking stable accommodation or facing particularly difficult circumstances – including elderly people, those in poor health or individuals who have lost contact with relatives after prolonged periods abroad – authorities will coordinate with local administrations, police and the HCM City Department of Health to provide temporary accommodation and care at social welfare facilities.

The arrangements are part of the Government's humanitarian approach to supporting returning citizens and facilitating their reintegration into society, HCM City's police noted.

The Immigration Department also urged Vietnamese planning to study, work, travel or settle overseas to familiarise themselves with and strictly comply with the laws of their destination countries.

It warned against illegal migration, unauthorised employment, the use of forged documents or involvement in human smuggling networks.

Authorities also advised Vietnamese citizens abroad to complete all required legal procedures before departure and maintain regular contact with Vietnamese diplomatic missions so they can receive assistance when necessary.

The department noted that violations of immigration and residency laws could result in detention, fines, deportation and long-term or permanent bans on re-entry, while also affecting the reputation of the wider Vietnamese community overseas.

"Every citizen who strictly abides by the law helps safeguard their own rights and interests while contributing to the image of Vietnamese people as law-abiding, responsible members of the international community. Authorities also hope the public and online community will show understanding and compassion, offering returning citizens the support they need to rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society as soon as possible," HCM City's Immigration Department said in a statement. — VNS