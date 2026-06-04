Cultural digitalisation

In an effort to preserve cultural heritage through technology, young people are finding new ways to bring traditions closer to their generation. From spiritual practices to ancient costumes, digital innovation is helping keep Vietnam's rich cultural legacy alive and accessible.
Besides The Godfather (1972), the selection includes films spanning nearly a century of American cinema, from the silent classic The General (1926) to acclaimed works such as 12 Angry Men (1957), 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), and Saving Private Ryan (1998).
By blending traditional artistry with contemporary theatrical language, the cải lương (Vietnamese reformed opera) production Nhật Thực (Eclipse) shows how one of Việt Nam’s most distinctive performing art forms can connect with audiences far beyond its home stage.
Experts have called for stronger implementation of heritage management regulations under the Cultural Heritage Law, clearer responsibilities for site management boards and stricter action against activities that distort cultural traditions.
Hội An Memories Show has received the Excellent Partner Award 2026 from Trip.com, one of the world's leading online travel platforms, following positive traveller reviews and strong engagement from international visitors.
According to the Korean media, Phú Quốc is not just a beautiful beach. It is a place where tropical nature, modern entertainment experiences, romantic moments, and a sense of healing converge. An island where people come not only to travel but also to feel happiness with all their senses.