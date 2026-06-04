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Cultural digitalisation

June 04, 2026 - 16:22
In an effort to preserve cultural heritage through technology, young people are finding new ways to bring traditions closer to their generation. From spiritual practices to ancient costumes, digital innovation is helping keep Vietnam's rich cultural legacy alive and accessible.

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